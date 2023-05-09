search

Colby Covington claims “clear scumbag” Ali Abdelaziz was the only one who profited from Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad: “I just feel sorry”

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Colby Covington has called out Ali Abdelaziz as the only person who benefited from the match-up between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

Colby Covington, Ali Abdelaziz, Kamaru Usman, UFC 235

Last weekend, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns via decision in a big welterweight title eliminator. However, many fans noted that the contest wasn’t exactly as action-packed as they would’ve hoped.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is still being tipped as the next man to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. ‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought in over a year since beating Jorge Masvidal, but Dana White seems pretty invested in the idea of making that match-up.

In a recent interview, Covington gave his thoughts on Burns/Muhammad – and turned his attention toward Ali Abdelaziz.

“They weren’t fighting for anything last night. The only person that profited and won last night, guys, was Ali Abdela-sleaze. That’s the only guy, he couldn’t lose. He put two guys out there, and it was a risk for both of them for no reason. What are they fighting for? They’re not fighting for anything, the UFC didn’t care to make that fight. It’s not like that fight was gonna sell PPVs or be a big PPV draw. Those guys are nobodies.”

Covington’s push continues

“You know, I just feel sorry [for Burns]. He has a guy that’s managing his ship that’s a clear scumbag, that is a clear sleazeball. Using his fighters against each other and having his fighters fight each other so he can make a payday from both of them.”

Covington and Abdelaziz have never liked one another. So, moving forward, don’t be surprised if he continues to bring up his name from time to time.

Do you believe Colby Covington has a point? Should we expect to see him challenge Leon Edwards by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ali Abdelaziz Belal Muhammad Colby Covington Gilbert Burns

