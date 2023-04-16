Dana White thinks Arnold Allen needed more urgency sooner in UFC Kansas City loss: “I just think he poured it on a little too late”

UFC President Dana White believes if Arnold Allen had stepped on the gas sooner in his UFC Kansas City headliner with Max Holloway, he may have been able to pull off the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

Allen was in a big spot sharing the Octagon with “Blessed,” a surefire future UFC Hall of Famer. Allen had success in the fight down the stretch, but it was too little too late, as Holloway was able to do enough to avoid losing two straight bouts. Holloway won the bout via unanimous decision.

Dana White On Arnold Allen Finding Urgency Too Late

Dana White gave his assessment of the fight when speaking to reporters during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com).

With that said, White didn’t want to take away from the effort put forth by Allen.

“I think that Allen looked incredible,” White told reporters during the UFC on ESPN 44 post-event news conference. “I mean, if you think about it, it’s his first big night ever in a main event, whole crowd’s against him, and he came on too late. If he had fought the way he fought in the fifth round from the third round on, he would’ve had a better chance to win the fight.”

While Arnold Allen doesn’t get that big win for now, his efforts may have put the 145-pound division on notice.