UFC Vegas 75 Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Joaquim Silva (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2019. The Armenian-Russian picked up a decision win over Damir Ismagulov in his latest Octagon appearance in December of last year.

Meanwhile, Joaquim Silva (12-5 MMA) was last seen in action in October of 2022, where he picked up a performance bonus for his second-round TKO victory over Jesse Ronson. The 34-year-old has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 75 co-main event begins and Arman Tsarukyan comes out with a head kick. Silva avoids and circles out. Another head kick from the Armenian and this one partially connects. He shoots in and scores an early takedown. Tsarukyan is working from full guard and landing some shots to the body. He switches to head shots and Silva attempts to fire back with some elbows from off his back. Arman postures up and lands a big right hand. Joaquim Silva attempts to scramble back to his feet but gives up his back. Tsarukyan locks in one hook and continues to pepper his opponent with shots to the body and head. One minute remains in the opening round. Silva eventually breaks free from the position, but then proceeds to eat a hard knee and elbow while returning to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 75 co-headliner begins and Arman Tsarukyan lands a good kick to the body to get things started. He lands another. A good right hand from Arman followed by another heavy kick to the body. He presses Silva against the fence and lands a nice standing elbow. Joaquim fires back with a right hand. Tsarukyan forces the clinch and looks for a trip takedown. Joaquim Silva breaks free from the clinch and lands a good right hand. Both men appear happy to stand and trade now. Arman Tsarukyan with an axe kick that backs his opponent into the cage. He follows that up with a right hand. A good left now from the #8 ranked lightweight fighter. Silva gets off the fence and lands an uppercut. Arman Tsarukyan counters with a left. A big left hook lands for Silva now and Arman is rocked. Tsarukyan desperately shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He begins working from full guard with one minute remaining in the round. Arman with some decent ground and pound before the horn sounds to end the second round.

Silva rocks Tsarukyan with a massive left hand! Somehow Tsarukyan stays on his feet and uses his wrestling instincts to land a takedown. #UFCFN pic.twitter.com/YPaau9zPKM — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) June 18, 2023

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 75 co-main event begins and Arman Tsarukyan leaps in with a hard kick to the body. The fighters exchange with wild combinations and Arman forces the clinch. He looks to score a takedown and is able to do so rather quickly. Good left hands from top by position by Tsarukyan. Silva looks to scramble but Tsarukyan slams him right back down to the canvas. Huge ground and pound now from Arman. He is battering Joaquim Silva now. He moves to full mount and finally the referee has seen enough. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 75 Results: Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Tsarukyan fight next following his win over Silva this evening in Sin City?