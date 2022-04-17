Jesse Ronson reacts following loss to Rafa Garcia at UFC Vegas 51: “I probably could of got the DQ but I ain’t no bitch”

Jesse Ronson has issued a statement following his second round submission loss to Rafa Garcia at tonight’s UFC Vegas 51 event.

Ronson (21-11 MMA) was returning to action this evening after serving a 20-month USADA suspension. ‘The Body Snatcher’ had last competed in July of 2020, where he submitted Nicolas Dalby in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Rafa Garcia (14-2 MMA) had last competed in November of 2021, where he earned his first career UFC victory by defeating Natan Levy by decision.

The opening round of the fight saw Garcia utilize his strong grappling skills to establish control. Rafa followed that up by quickly securing another early takedown at the start of round two. However, while Jesse Ronson was attempting to scramble up to his feet, the Mexican native hit him with an illegal knee that resulted in a point deduction. ‘The Body Snatcher’ was given time to recover and opted to continue. While it was a gutsy decision by the Canadian, he never appeared to be the same after the illegal blow. It was just moments after restart that he was defeated by way of submission (RNC).

Official UFC Vegas 51 Result: Rafa Garcia def. Jesse Ronson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:50 of Round 2

Shortly following the disappointing setback, ‘The Body Snatcher’ took to Twitter with the following reaction and message for his supporters.

that knee really fucked me up. I probably could of got the dq but I ain't no bitch if im gonna go out its gonna be the proper way. thanks everybody for the support. had a massive energy dump before the knee. wasn't myself. ill be alright and hopefully be back. I'm not done yet. — Jesse Ronson (@Ronsoff) April 17, 2022

“That knee really f**ked me up. I probably could of got the DQ but I ain’t no bitch, if I’m gonna go out its gonna be the proper way. Thanks everybody for the support. Had a massive energy dump before the knee. Wasn’t myself. I’ll be alright and hopefully be back. I’m not done yet.”

