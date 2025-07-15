UFC lightweight contender provides update on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 training camp

By Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has provided a positive update on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 training camp.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA

Next month, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get his opportunity at UFC gold. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship and if he wins, it’ll complete a five-year rise to the top of the mountain. In truth, many didn’t believe it’d take that long, but inactivity has harmed ‘Borz’ ever since his first few fights in the promotion.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan hurls ducking claims at UFC 317 winner Ilia Topuria

For Chimaev, it’s all about overcoming the weight of the expectations on his shoulders. While DDP is known for being an unpredictable guy, the popular opinion is that Khamzat will still be able to pick up the win. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that statement, there’s no denying that this is one of the most intriguing middleweight title fights in quite some time.

Arman Tsarukyan, who is hoping to get a title shot of his own in the next twelve months, recently spoke about how Chimaev’s training camp has been going from his perspective.

Tsarukyan discusses Chimaev’s training camp

“He looks sharp, so (I’m) excited to see him as a UFC champion,” Tsarukyan said of Chimaev in a video posted by the JAXXON Podcast. “So far, his camp is going well. He’s healthy. He has a lot of energy, and I’m just here to help him. Whatever they need: If they need the wrestling, I’ll wrestle. If they need striking, I’ll strike. I’m here to help, and I want him to be a UFC champ.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Khamzat Chimaev will leave UFC 319 as the UFC middleweight champion? If so, how will he get the job done? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Khamzat Chimaev UFC

