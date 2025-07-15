Belal Muhammad shares advice for those getting started in mixed martial arts
Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has shared some advice for those looking to get started on their mixed martial arts journey.
As we know, Belal Muhammad has had quite the journey in mixed martial arts over the years. After not really breaking through for quite some time, he emerged as a welterweight title contender a few years back before eventually defeating Leon Edwards to claim the belt.
RELATED: Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: ‘Why not add more?’
While he may have lost the strap to Jack Della Maddalena, nobody can take that accomplishment away from Muhammad. He proved a lot of people wrong when he beat ‘Rocky’ and as we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what his next move is as he attempts to vault back into championship contention.
In a recent Q&A, Muhammad was asked what he would do differently if he started fresh in the sport.
Muhammad talks about getting started in MMA
“If I had to start MMA all over again, I’d do 2-3 years in Dagestan.
“Nah, for me, I never like looking back in the past. For a lot of people that always tell me they’re starting MMA late, if I’m doing it starting now, what would I do? What would I put my kids in?
“It’s definitely wrestling. Wrestling is the king of the sport, it’s the hardest thing that builds discipline, it builds structure, and it builds just strength. You’re using your body, you’re going one on one. There’s nobody to blame but yourself, so for these young kids out there, parents, put them in wrestling. I think that’s the best sport for them.”
Do you believe we will see Belal Muhammad earn another title shot before the end of his career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad UFC