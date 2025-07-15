Belal Muhammad shares advice for those getting started in mixed martial arts

By Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has shared some advice for those looking to get started on their mixed martial arts journey.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik

As we know, Belal Muhammad has had quite the journey in mixed martial arts over the years. After not really breaking through for quite some time, he emerged as a welterweight title contender a few years back before eventually defeating Leon Edwards to claim the belt.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: ‘Why not add more?’

While he may have lost the strap to Jack Della Maddalena, nobody can take that accomplishment away from Muhammad. He proved a lot of people wrong when he beat ‘Rocky’ and as we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what his next move is as he attempts to vault back into championship contention.

In a recent Q&A, Muhammad was asked what he would do differently if he started fresh in the sport.

Muhammad talks about getting started in MMA

“If I had to start MMA all over again, I’d do 2-3 years in Dagestan.

“Nah, for me, I never like looking back in the past. For a lot of people that always tell me they’re starting MMA late, if I’m doing it starting now, what would I do? What would I put my kids in?

“It’s definitely wrestling. Wrestling is the king of the sport, it’s the hardest thing that builds discipline, it builds structure, and it builds just strength. You’re using your body, you’re going one on one. There’s nobody to blame but yourself, so for these young kids out there, parents, put them in wrestling. I think that’s the best sport for them.”

Do you believe we will see Belal Muhammad earn another title shot before the end of his career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA

UFC lightweight contender provides update on Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 training camp

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025
Gabriel Bonfim, Stephen Thompson, UFC Nashville, Results, UFC
UFC

Stephen Thompson's former coach believes his age influenced judges at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

Stephen Thompson’s former coach Ray Longo believes his age influenced the judges in the co-main event of UFC Nashville.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Dustin Poirier

Dominick Cruz explains how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

MMA analyst Dominick Cruz has given his thoughts on how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Derrick Lewis, UFC Nashville
Tallison Teixeira

What's next for Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira after UFC Nashville?

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

The UFC was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 12, for a solid UFC Nashville card. The main event saw heavyweight contenders throw down as Derrick Lewis took on Tallison Teixeira.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

UFC Abu Dhabi takes a hit as Movsar Evloev withdraws from highly-anticipated bout against Aaron Pico

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

UFC Abu Dhabi has taken a massive hit next week as Movsar Evloev is out of his upcoming fight.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway discredits Ilia Topuria's winning streak: "They're not looking at the record"

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025
Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori promises to 'f***ing dismantle' Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

Marvin Vettori has bad intentions going into his UFC 318 grudge match with Brendan Allen.

Jon Anik
UFC

UFC commentator Jon Anik reveals who should be next BMF title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik has an idea of who should be the next challenger for the BMF Championship.

Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC trailblazer shares crucial disadvantages Dustin Poirier may have ahead of retirement fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer believes Dustin Poirier had some key advantages over Max Holloway that have now turned against him.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Dana White gives his thoughts on Stephen Thompson's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Stephen Thompson after his loss to Gabriel Bonfim.