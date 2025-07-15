Stephen Thompson’s former coach believes his age influenced judges at UFC Nashville

Stephen Thompson’s former coach Ray Longo believes his age influenced the judges in the co-main event of UFC Nashville.

Last Saturday night, Stephen Thompson went up against Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Nashville. It was a tightly contested bout but in the eyes of many, ‘Wonderboy’ did enough to get his hand raised. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and the veteran instead fell to a split decision defeat courtesy of the judges.

Of course, Thompson took it in his stride as he always does, but it was certainly a shame to see him fall given how well he was able to perform. At the very least, though, he proved that he’s still capable of putting on a great performance at the age of 42.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Ray Longo suggested that Thompson’s age played a factor in the decision.