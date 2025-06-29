Arman Tsarukyan hurls ducking claims at UFC 317 winner Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is already avoiding him. Topuria just scored his third knockout victory in a row against another future UFC Hall of Famer. He went one-on-one with Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. “El Matador” capped off UFC 317 in Las Vegas with a first-round knockout victory. Tsarukyan was one of three lightweight contenders who attended the event, and he believes Topuria doesn’t want to share the Octagon with him. RELATED: DANA WHITE LEFT IN AWE FOLLOWING ILIA TOPURIA’S SENSATIONAL UFC 317 TITLE WIN

Tsarukyan Thinks He’s Being Avoided by Topuria

In a new post on X, Arman Tsarukyan had a message for Ilia Topuria, and he made a bold statement.

“It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender.”

Tsarukyan was the emergency backup fighter for the UFC 317 headliner. He tipped the scales at 155 pounds. Just before the pay-per-view, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that the successful weigh-in was a step in the right direction for Tsarukyan. White wouldn’t commit to giving “Akhalkalakets” a title opportunity, however.

During Topuria’s post-fight interview, one would’ve thought the stage was set for Paddy Pimblett to be next in line for a shot at the lightweight title. During the post-fight press conference, White made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled about “The Baddy” being allowed to meet face-to-face with Topuria.

There’s also Justin Gaethje, who witnessed the UFC 317 main event from the crowd. “The Highlight” has demanded the next crack at 155-pound gold. White said that while he “loves” Gaethje, he criticized the talk of retirement if he doesn’t get a lightweight title shot in his next outing.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the UFC lightweight title picture in the coming weeks and months.