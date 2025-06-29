Arman Tsarukyan hurls ducking claims at UFC 317 winner Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is already avoiding him.

Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria

Topuria just scored his third knockout victory in a row against another future UFC Hall of Famer. He went one-on-one with Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. “El Matador” capped off UFC 317 in Las Vegas with a first-round knockout victory.

Tsarukyan was one of three lightweight contenders who attended the event, and he believes Topuria doesn’t want to share the Octagon with him.

Tsarukyan Thinks He’s Being Avoided by Topuria

In a new post on X, Arman Tsarukyan had a message for Ilia Topuria, and he made a bold statement.

“It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender.”

Tsarukyan was the emergency backup fighter for the UFC 317 headliner. He tipped the scales at 155 pounds. Just before the pay-per-view, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that the successful weigh-in was a step in the right direction for Tsarukyan. White wouldn’t commit to giving “Akhalkalakets” a title opportunity, however.

During Topuria’s post-fight interview, one would’ve thought the stage was set for Paddy Pimblett to be next in line for a shot at the lightweight title. During the post-fight press conference, White made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled about “The Baddy” being allowed to meet face-to-face with Topuria.

There’s also Justin Gaethje, who witnessed the UFC 317 main event from the crowd. “The Highlight” has demanded the next crack at 155-pound gold. White said that while he “loves” Gaethje, he criticized the talk of retirement if he doesn’t get a lightweight title shot in his next outing.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the UFC lightweight title picture in the coming weeks and months.

