Report: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker in the works for upcoming main event

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

A massive UFC lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker is reportedly the plan for an upcoming UFC Fight Night headliner.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305

Top lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker are reportedly on a collision course for a massive UFC Fight Night main event, amid uncertainty surrounding the next title fight in the division.

According to Red Corner MMA, the UFC matchmakers plan to book Tsarukyan vs. Hooker for UFC Qatar on November 22nd. As of this writing, a fight announcement hasn’t been made by the UFC regarding Tsarukyan and Hooker’s next fights.

If the fight comes to fruition, the matchup will mark Tsarukyan’s long-awaited return to the Octagon since his hours’ notice withdrawal from UFC 311 earlier this year. Tsarukyan was supposed to challenge for then-UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s belt before withdrawing due to a back injury.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker reportedly targeted for UFC Qatar

Tsarukyan will have to win at least one more fight before earning another title shot, according to UFC CEO Dana White. A win over Hooker would be a huge boost to his resume, which includes recent wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

As for Hooker, this marks his first fight since a win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 last year. He was scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 earlier this year before withdrawing due to a hand injury.

Hooker’s win over Gamrot propelled him into the Top 5 of the lightweight division and is on the verge of a title shot. He’s earned recent victories over Jalin Turner and Claudio Puelles.

The Tsarukyan vs. Hooker matchup could potentially play a huge role in determining UFC lightweight champ Ilia Topuria’s first title defense. Topuria faced off with Paddy Pimblett after winning the then-vacant title at UFC 317 earlier this summer.

The November 22nd UFC Fight Night event marks the promotion’s first card in Qatar. The full card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Arman Tsarukyan Dan Hooker UFC

