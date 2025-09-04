Report: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker in the works for upcoming main event

A massive UFC lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker is reportedly the plan for an upcoming UFC Fight Night headliner.

Top lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker are reportedly on a collision course for a massive UFC Fight Night main event, amid uncertainty surrounding the next title fight in the division.

According to Red Corner MMA, the UFC matchmakers plan to book Tsarukyan vs. Hooker for UFC Qatar on November 22nd. As of this writing, a fight announcement hasn’t been made by the UFC regarding Tsarukyan and Hooker’s next fights.

If the fight comes to fruition, the matchup will mark Tsarukyan’s long-awaited return to the Octagon since his hours’ notice withdrawal from UFC 311 earlier this year. Tsarukyan was supposed to challenge for then-UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s belt before withdrawing due to a back injury.