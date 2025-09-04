UFC CEO Dana White reportedly owes Red Rocks over $25 million in casino debt

By Cole Shelton - September 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White reportedly owes money to Red Rocks Casino.

Dana White, UFC, MMA

White is a known frequent gambler at Red Rocks playing card games. He’s often on video with other celebrities playing cards with them. However, it appears he may not be doing as well as some may think.

Todd Shriber of Casino.org reported that Dana White owes just over $25 million, but that number could be higher.

“Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White allegedly owes Red Rock Resorts $25.2 million in unpaid betting debts, an anonymous source told Casino.org,” Shriber wrote. “The source added it’s possible, though not confirmed, the UFC boss owes the Las Vegas-based casino operator as much as $50 million for credit extended to him so that he could play high-limit baccarat and blackjack at the Red Rock Casino Resort.

“A request for comment to Red Rock Resorts was extended by Casino.org, and wasn’t acknowledged prior to the publication of this article,” Shriber added.

Although Dana White owes over $25 million, Shriber isn’t sure the casino will push hard to recover the debt. Red Rocks is owned by Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III and his brother, Vice Chairman Lorenzo. The Fertitta brothers, of course, bought the UFC with White and are close friends. The UFC helped the Fertitta brothers make billions, so perhaps he lets it slide.

Dana White wins big at Fontainebleau

UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t shied away from sharing his big gambling wins. Following a PowerSlap event, White made $1.2 million playing at Fontainebleau. He’s also shared that he won millions from boxing fights. He also has claimed he won $26 or $27 million in two months at Caesar’s Palace in early 2024 playing $350,000 hands.

However, it somehow hasn’t gone as well as expected. White revealed he once lost $3 million in blackjack while he was drunk.

 

But, it appears White hasn’t done as well at Red Rocks, given he owes over $25 million in markers.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

