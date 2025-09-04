Terence Crawford makes head-scratching pick for best boxer in the UFC

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford made a controversial pick for the UFC’s best boxer.

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford is considered one of the greatest combatants in the sport’s history. Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will square off in a massive superfight later this month for Alvarez’s super middleweight titles.

The upcoming Alvarez vs. Crawford fight has some MMA overlap. UFC CEO Dana White will co-promote the fight and has appeared during the pre-event media tour.

Growing up in Nebraska, Crawford’s first experience in combat sports came in wrestling, and he keeps a keen eye on MMA and some of the UFC’s top stars.

During Crawford’s illustrious career, many top UFC stars have made strong cases for MMA’s top boxer. But Crawford picked an unorthodox name when asked to name the UFC’s best boxer.