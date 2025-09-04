Terence Crawford makes head-scratching pick for best boxer in the UFC

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford made a controversial pick for the UFC’s best boxer.

Terence Crawford appears at a pre-fight press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford is considered one of the greatest combatants in the sport’s history. Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will square off in a massive superfight later this month for Alvarez’s super middleweight titles.

The upcoming Alvarez vs. Crawford fight has some MMA overlap. UFC CEO Dana White will co-promote the fight and has appeared during the pre-event media tour.

Growing up in Nebraska, Crawford’s first experience in combat sports came in wrestling, and he keeps a keen eye on MMA and some of the UFC’s top stars.

During Crawford’s illustrious career, many top UFC stars have made strong cases for MMA’s top boxer. But Crawford picked an unorthodox name when asked to name the UFC’s best boxer.

Terence Crawford picks former UFC champ over Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway for best MMA boxer

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Crawford pointed to former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt as MMA’s top boxer.

“It’s my guy, Cody [Garbrandt],” Crawford said. “He’s the best UFC boxer.

“Cody’s got those hands. But I’m saying, when you’re talking about straight boxing, we ain’t talking about nothing else, we’re talking about straight boxing skills, I just think Cody’s got the best boxing skills in the UFC.

“But that’s just my opinion.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Garbrandt’s boxing was on full display when he defeated Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 207. It’s regarded as one of the most lopsided wins by a title challenger in UFC history.

Garbrandt’s career has been at a standstill since the Cruz fight. He’s lost seven of his last 10 fights since UFC 207, including his most recent defeat to Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta in June.

Garbrandt is expected to return to the Octagon later this year as he looks to get back into the bantamweight title conversation. As for Crawford, he’ll look to cement his legacy with a win over Alvarez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

