Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

By Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Chris Curtis has taken aim at Dominick Cruz over his commentary at UFC 297.

Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz

On the main card of the pay-per-view card from Toronto on Saturday, Curtis was taking on Marc-Andre Barriault, in what on paper looked to be a fan-friendly fight. However, at times, the fight didn’t live up to expectations and the fans booed, which Curtis didn’t understand.

To make matters worse, when Curtis rewatched the fight, Dominick Cruz called it a sparring match, as he claimed neither of them threw punches with much intention to end the fight. That annoyed Curtis who points to Barriault’s durability, and the American ripped the former champion for his comments.

“I get s*** on by ‘DC’ and Dominick Cruz every time I fight,” Curtis said on The MMA Hour. “No matter what’s happening. DC was kinder than before, but Dominick Cruz is just like, ‘It looks like he’s sparring,’ and blah blah blah. Bro, [Barriault is] a solid man. He’s been knocked out once, I have been knocked out once. It’s not going to be easy to knock the other down, it’s just not. I hit him with some s*** that I’ve dropped people with, and he just kind of looked at it.

“I elbowed him a few times, I went to move in, he’s just staring at me like he’s back there,” Curtis added. “I hear Dominick Cruz say, ‘It’s just like a sparring match,’ and then, not to be a dick, but people are going to latch on to what the commentary says, and now I hear, ‘He didn’t even fight hard. It was a low-energy sparring match.’ Stand in front of me and let me hit you the same way… But because of Dominick Cruz’s stupid f****** commentary, I get to hear, ‘It’s a sparring match and low volume.”

Not only was Chris Curtis annoyed by Dominick Cruz’s commentary but he told the UFC bantamweight to let him punch him to see if it’s just sparring.

“Dominick Cruz, stand here Dominick Cruz, and let me hit you the way I was hitting him and see if it’s just sparring. No, we’re two large, solid men. I promise you guys, I was hitting him f*****g hard, he was hitting me hard, I feel it since the fight. [Cruz] is like, ‘It looks like sparring.’ I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, the narrative is glorious.’ So I’m proud of myself, I’m very proud of myself,” Curtis added.

As of right now, Dominick Cruz hasn’t responded to Chris Curtis’ complaints and whether or not he will is uncertain.

But, even though Curtis was annoyed by the commentary, he still did enough to get the split decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Curtis Dominick Cruz UFC

Related

Ariel Helwani, Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024
Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis
Dustin Poirier

Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: "Guy is a f*****g killer"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will have his hands full at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler explains why he views Conor McGregor as a "quitter"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is a quitter, and he plans to prove that once again when they fight.

Neil Magny, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Neil Magny names Stephen Thompson as ideal opponent after UFC 297 upset: "I would love that opportunity"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is targeting Stephen Thompson after his most recent win.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis

WATCH: Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis train together in old sparring footage

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024
Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Stipe Miocic rejected UFC 300 clash: "I, of course, accepted"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was offered a chance to face Stipe Miocic in April.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appointed to UFC-WWE board of directors

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been appointed to UFC-WWE Board of Directors.

Michael Bisping
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping weighs in on Sean Strickland’s ‘headbutt’ claim: “The reality is these things just happen”

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Michael Bisping is weighing in on Sean Strickland’s ‘headbutt’ claim.

Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland’s coach reacts after UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis: “We needed to win the optics battle”

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Sean Strickland’s coach is reacting after UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis.