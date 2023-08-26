UFC Singapore Results: Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

The light heavyweight standouts previously met in September of 2021, with ‘Lionheart’ emerging victorious by way of first-round submission.

Smith (36-18 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column after losing his last two fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA). Prior to those setbacks, the former title challenger had strung together three straights wins.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA) will also be looking for a victory, this after his last fight night ended in defeat against Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March. Prior to that setback, ‘Superman’ was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes.

Round one of the UFC Singapore co-main event begins and Anthony Smith lands a hard low kick to start. He tries a 1-2, but Spann avoids and clinches up. A pair of clean lefts from Smith. Both men connect with heavy rights. Smith with a low kick and then a teep. Another hard leg kick from ‘Lionheart’. Spann counters a low kick with a straight right. He looks tries a combination but gets caught coming in and taken down. Smith on top in half guard. Ryan Spann scrambles to his feet. Spann with a combination but it is blocked. A pair of low kicks from Smith to close out the round.

Round two of the UFC Singapore co-headliner begins and Anthony Smith misses with a 1-2 and Spann nails him with a pair of hard hooks. A flying knee from ‘Superman’, but Smith takes him down. Spann right back up to his feet. He gets the fight back to the ground and begins landing some heavy ground-and-pound from Spann. He opts to let Smith back up to his feet. Smith’s left eye is a mess. ‘Lionheart’ with a pair of calf kicks. A good left hand from Smith, but Spann counters with a nice combo. Ryan Spann with a big right that partially connects. Another big right. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Singapore co-main event begins and Anthony Smith gets back to work with a calf kick. A counter right by Spann. Smith returns fire with a body shot. ‘Lionheart’ avoids a combo and lands a right. Spann lands a right of his own. Smith with a low kick. The fighters trade jabs. A hard right cross from Spann. Another combination from ‘Superman’. A stiff jab now from Smith. He follows that up with a calf kick and then a jab to the body. Spann comes back with a 1-2. Smith stumbles after a left counter. He replies with a right hand and then a left hook. Spann low kick. Anthony Smith counter left. Spann tries a wheel kick at the horn.

The 🦁❤️ is the one is taking home the win via SD! @LionheartASmith | #UFCSingapore is LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/9UQBKeroSu — UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2023

Official UFC Singapore Results: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Smith fight next following his victory over Spann this morning in Singapore?