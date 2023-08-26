UFC Singapore Results: Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

Anthony Smith, Ryan Spann, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC

The light heavyweight standouts previously met in September of 2021, with ‘Lionheart’ emerging victorious by way of first-round submission.

Smith (36-18 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column after losing his last two fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA). Prior to those setbacks, the former title challenger had strung together three straights wins.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA) will also be looking for a victory, this after his last fight night ended in defeat against Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March. Prior to that setback, ‘Superman’ was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes.

Round one of the UFC Singapore co-main event begins and Anthony Smith lands a hard low kick to start. He tries a 1-2, but Spann avoids and clinches up. A pair of clean lefts from Smith. Both men connect with heavy rights. Smith with a low kick and then a teep. Another hard leg kick from ‘Lionheart’. Spann counters a low kick with a straight right. He looks tries a combination but gets caught coming in and taken down. Smith on top in half guard. Ryan Spann scrambles to his feet. Spann with a combination but it is blocked. A pair of low kicks from Smith to close out the round.

Round two of the UFC Singapore co-headliner begins and Anthony Smith misses with a 1-2 and Spann nails him with a pair of hard hooks. A flying knee from ‘Superman’, but Smith takes him down. Spann right back up to his feet. He gets the fight back to the ground and begins landing some heavy ground-and-pound from Spann. He opts to let Smith back up to his feet. Smith’s left eye is a mess. ‘Lionheart’ with a pair of calf kicks. A good left hand from Smith, but Spann counters with a nice combo. Ryan Spann with a big right that partially connects. Another big right. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Singapore co-main event begins and Anthony Smith gets back to work with a calf kick. A counter right by Spann. Smith returns fire with a body shot. ‘Lionheart’ avoids a combo and lands a right. Spann lands a right of his own. Smith with a low kick. The fighters trade jabs. A hard right cross from Spann. Another combination from ‘Superman’. A stiff jab now from Smith. He follows that up with a calf kick and then a jab to the body. Spann comes back with a 1-2. Smith stumbles after a left counter. He replies with a right hand and then a left hook.  Spann low kick. Anthony Smith counter left. Spann tries a wheel kick at the horn.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Smith fight next following his victory over Spann this morning in Singapore?

