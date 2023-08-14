Chris Avila calls out former UFC champion Anthony Pettis for a boxing match
Earlier this month, Chris Avila went toe to toe with Jeremy Stephens on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. In what proved to be a pretty one-sided contest, Avila managed to get his hand raised.
Anthony Pettis, meanwhile, entered the boxing ring back in April, locking horns with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. Pettis won their encounter, and he looked good doing it.
Now, as Chris Avila looks ahead to the future, it seems as if he has his sights set on ‘Showtime’. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he spoke candidly about why he wants to make it happen.
“I called out [Anthony] Pettis — I didn’t call him out, but I mentioned his name,” Avila said. “I was like, that’s someone I would like to fight next. Before the end of the year, I would like to get in the ring with him.
Avila wants Pettis
“Why not? He just came off a boxing fight with Roy Jones Jr. I’ve been boxing. He’s getting into boxing. He’s a vet. He’s a f****** OG. I know he fought Jeremy Stephens, too.”
“It would be a fun fight,” Avila said. “I know he’s got a promotion, too. The Real Fight Inc. got kicked off this weekend. S*** I think they can co-promote. The next Real Fight promotion is planning to be in Vegas. So that would be dope. Let’s get down in Vegas and let’s do it before the year ends.
“I think that would be a big fight. I think that would be an entertaining fight and I think that would be another time for me to show my skills off and represent for my team and for Real Fight Inc., all that good stuff.”
