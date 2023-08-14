Chris Avila calls out former UFC champion Anthony Pettis for a boxing match

Chris Avila has challenged Anthony Pettis to a boxing match following his recent win over Jeremy Stephens.

Earlier this month, Chris Avila went toe to toe with Jeremy Stephens on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. In what proved to be a pretty one-sided contest, Avila managed to get his hand raised.

Anthony Pettis, meanwhile, entered the boxing ring back in April, locking horns with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. Pettis won their encounter, and he looked good doing it.

Now, as Chris Avila looks ahead to the future, it seems as if he has his sights set on ‘Showtime’. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he spoke candidly about why he wants to make it happen.

“I called out [Anthony] Pettis — I didn’t call him out, but I mentioned his name,” Avila said. “I was like, that’s someone I would like to fight next. Before the end of the year, I would like to get in the ring with him.