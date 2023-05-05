search

Aung La NSang breaks down fight with Fan Rong: “I don’t see it going to the judges”

By Zain Bando - May 5, 2023

Former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Aung La NSang will compete on U.S. soil for the first time in his ONE Championship career.

La NSang returns to ONE for the first time since January, as he is coming off a first-round stoppage win against Gilberto Galvão, needing less than two minutes to get the job done.

Now, his sights are set on remaining in title contention against Fan Rong, as the pair will compete as part of a stacked main card in Colorado, headlined by the long-awaited trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

La NSang said that Rong is a worthy opponent but recognizes that with his championship-caliber experience, he is better wherever the fight occurs.

“It’s gonna be a fight, and I’m gonna impose my will and my game [on Rong],” La NSang told BJPenn and ‘The MMA Outsiders’ in an exclusive interview. “I don’t see it going to the judges. I don’t see this fight going to the judges at all.”

La NSang said he is confident about how the fight will materialize once he steps in the cage.

“I visualize [how the fight is going to go] and know I’m going to get the finish,” La NSang added.

Although La NSang’s priority is getting past Rong in an impressive fashion, he looks forward to sharing the cage with Reinier de Ridder for a third time soon.

”Oh, for sure, [I would love to fight him again],” La NSang said. “The plan is to get my belt back, and he has it right now. But nothing to me matters except Fan Rong on May 5. I could share the card with all my past opponents that night, but nothing will matter except Fan Rong.”

La NSang seeks his 30th MMA win and third straight, dating back to November 2022 against Yushin Okami.

Can Aung La NSang move one step closer to regaining his once-coveted light heavyweight title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!

