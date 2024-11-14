Aljamain Sterling shares theory on why Umar Nurmagomedov hasn’t received UFC title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Aljamain Sterling believes Umar Nurmagomedov will need to prove just how good he is based on skill, not his last name.

Aljamain Sterling Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov scored his biggest win to date when he defeated Cory Sandhagen back in August. While the win was impressive, the rising 135-pounder claims bantamweight champion Merab Dvaslishvili is playing games when it comes to a title fight between the two.

Dvalishvili has said if the UFC books him against Nurmagomedov next, he’ll take the fight.

RELATED: UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV SAYS REPORTED SONG YADONG FIGHT IS CANCELED, REACTS TO MERAB DVALISHVILI’S “SCARED” COMMENTS

Aljamain Sterling Says Umar Nurmagomedov Must Earn His Stripes

During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Aljamain Sterling expressed his belief that Umar Nurmagomedov is used to things being handed to him because of his last name (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m not saying he’s not good,” Sterling said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I love Umar. I think Umar is a great guy, but facts are the facts. I don’t care what your cousin has done. That does not have any bearing on what you have done for the sport. You’ve got to cut your teeth in this game, not riding the coattails of your family’s merit.

“I always say if I have kids, I want to make sure they’re not riding off the coattails of what I do or have done in my life. I want to make sure they’re out there, they’re being go-getters. I think anyone with any type of real self-worth would want to do that, earn their keep. You don’t want to be feeling like the person who’s just here because you were handed an invite vs. actually earning to be at the table. Earn your seat at the table.”

Nurmagomedov was rumored to meet Song Yadong in a bout this December. That idea has since fizzled out, as Yadong is dealing with an injury.

In 18 pro MMA fights, Nurmagomedov has gone undefeated up to this point. Seven of those wins have come via submission, while two have been by way of knockout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman provides major update on rumored Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024
Damon Jackson
Jim Miller

Damon Jackson expecting a war against Jim Miller at UFC 309: "It's nice to get a big name"

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Damon Jackson knew he couldn’t make the cut to featherweight next.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones tabs former rival as the "most skilled" opponent he's faced in his UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones dismantled many legends in his UFC career, but one of them was the toughest to prepare for above the others.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic UFC 309
Stipe Miocic

UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

In the main event of UFC 309, the heavyweight title is on the line as Jon Jones looks for his first defense against former champ Stipe Miocic. Heading into the bout, Jones is a sizeable -700 favorite while the former champ is a +440 underdog on FanDuel.

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya predicts Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic ends 'In two rounds'

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe the heavyweight main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on Saturday will last long.

Jon Jones UFC

Jon Jones names former UFC light-heavyweight champion as "fun fight" he'd accept instead of Tom Aspinall

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024
Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, UFC 309
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic laughs off Jon Jones' 'comical' attempt to start beef ahead of UFC 309: "It's funny"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic doesn’t quite understand Jon Jones’ issue with him.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives blunt answer to why he doesn't want to fight 'A**hole' Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: "I don't want to do business with him"

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones says there’s more to the story when it comes to his position of not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier would reject heated rematch: "He's never going to take the chance"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier won’t fight him again.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones says UFC switching back to old gloves for UFC 309 is a "major relief" as he voiced his displeasure with them

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones is glad the UFC is switching back to the old gloves at UFC 309.