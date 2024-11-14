Aljamain Sterling shares theory on why Umar Nurmagomedov hasn’t received UFC title fight against Merab Dvalishvili
Aljamain Sterling believes Umar Nurmagomedov will need to prove just how good he is based on skill, not his last name.
Nurmagomedov scored his biggest win to date when he defeated Cory Sandhagen back in August. While the win was impressive, the rising 135-pounder claims bantamweight champion Merab Dvaslishvili is playing games when it comes to a title fight between the two.
Dvalishvili has said if the UFC books him against Nurmagomedov next, he’ll take the fight.
Aljamain Sterling Says Umar Nurmagomedov Must Earn His Stripes
During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Aljamain Sterling expressed his belief that Umar Nurmagomedov is used to things being handed to him because of his last name (via MMAJunkie).
“I’m not saying he’s not good,” Sterling said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I love Umar. I think Umar is a great guy, but facts are the facts. I don’t care what your cousin has done. That does not have any bearing on what you have done for the sport. You’ve got to cut your teeth in this game, not riding the coattails of your family’s merit.
“I always say if I have kids, I want to make sure they’re not riding off the coattails of what I do or have done in my life. I want to make sure they’re out there, they’re being go-getters. I think anyone with any type of real self-worth would want to do that, earn their keep. You don’t want to be feeling like the person who’s just here because you were handed an invite vs. actually earning to be at the table. Earn your seat at the table.”
Nurmagomedov was rumored to meet Song Yadong in a bout this December. That idea has since fizzled out, as Yadong is dealing with an injury.
In 18 pro MMA fights, Nurmagomedov has gone undefeated up to this point. Seven of those wins have come via submission, while two have been by way of knockout.
