Aljamain Sterling aims to return at UFC 299, hints at Max Holloway fight

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has hinted at making his featherweight debut against Max Holloway.

Earlier this year, Aljamain Sterling fell short in his UFC 292 main event against Sean O’Malley. He lost via TKO to ‘Suga’, losing the UFC bantamweight championship in the process.

Ever since then, many have been wondering what will come next for ‘Funk Master’. In more than one instance, he’s heavily hinted at the idea of making the shift up to featherweight in an attempt to capture a world title at a second weight class.

So far, though, no official announcement has been made, but he’s made it known that he hasn’t been short on offers. In a recent tweet, Sterling was asked when he plans on returning to the Octagon – and he had a pretty interesting answer.