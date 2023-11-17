Aljamain Sterling aims to return at UFC 299, hints at Max Holloway fight
Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has hinted at making his featherweight debut against Max Holloway.
Earlier this year, Aljamain Sterling fell short in his UFC 292 main event against Sean O’Malley. He lost via TKO to ‘Suga’, losing the UFC bantamweight championship in the process.
Ever since then, many have been wondering what will come next for ‘Funk Master’. In more than one instance, he’s heavily hinted at the idea of making the shift up to featherweight in an attempt to capture a world title at a second weight class.
So far, though, no official announcement has been made, but he’s made it known that he hasn’t been short on offers. In a recent tweet, Sterling was asked when he plans on returning to the Octagon – and he had a pretty interesting answer.
March. Trynna make it Blessed 💯 https://t.co/Yqj914BReb
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 17, 2023
Sterling hints at Holloway showdown
“March. Trynna make it Blessed.”
Given the short turnaround between his fight against Henry Cejudo and his clash with Sean O’Malley, it certainly makes sense for him to take some time away from the sport. At the same time, though, fans are eager to see him get back in there and compete, especially if it’s up at 145 pounds.
Max Holloway, on the other hand, is easily one of the most accomplished featherweight fighters of all time. If it wasn’t for Alexander Volkanovski, he’d still be the king of the mountain – and it feels as if one more crack at ‘The Great’ is something he’s pretty interested in hunting down.
Would you be interested in the idea of Aljamain Sterling going head to head with Max Holloway in his featherweight debut? Would you favor him to come away with a victory in that matchup? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!