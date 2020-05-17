Pros react to Alistair Overeem defeating Walt Harris at UFC on ESPN 8

A key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event in Jacksonville.

The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Overeem (45-18 MMA), entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a fight that he had been dominating his last time out.

Prior to his surrendering the late comeback win to Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem had scored back-to-back first round TKO victories over opponents Alexei Oleinik and Sergei Pavlovich.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris (13-7 MMA) was fighting for the first time since the tragic loss of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard this past November. In his most previous Octagon appearance in July of 2019, ‘The Big Ticket’ had scored a sensational twelve-second knockout victory over the previously mentioned Aleksei Oleinik.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 main event proved to be a thrilling contest. Walt Harris nearly finished Alistair Overeem in round after dropping him with a big punch. However, ‘The Reem’ would recover and in round two wound up dropping ‘The Big Ticket’ with a head kick. Alistair would quickly follow up with ground and pound and after a ton of short strikes was eventually pulled off by the referee.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Alistair Overeem def. Walt Harris via TKO in Round 2

It was an emotional fight for everyone watching in attendance and around the world, as this marked Harris’ first fight since losing his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard. Check out how the pros reacted to Overeem defeating Harris below:

What a tough position for Overeem to be in tonight with so many people pulling for Walt. He’s the type of experience veteran and gentleman that knows how to handle it tho! #UFCFL — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

I really like Alistair. He’s an absolutely great guy. My heart is with @thebigticket205 though. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 17, 2020

Happy that @thebigticket205 can try and honor his daughters memory by competing. Hope this is a good fight. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 17, 2020

Overeems wrestling is on point tonight — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) May 17, 2020

Wow!!!! What a change in position! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 17, 2020

A lot of emotion watching @thebigticket205 fight — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 17, 2020

Great wrist control and knee block. Has Harris pinned against cage — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) May 17, 2020

I feel like we shouldn’t blink in this fight! 😳 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 17, 2020

This fight is hard to watch #UFCJAX. #harrisvsovereem — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) May 17, 2020

Reactions following Alistair Overeem’s TKO victory over Walt Harris:

Damn Reem — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) May 17, 2020

Great fight respect for Walt. Overeem is a beast — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

Respect to both gentlemen here. — michael (@bisping) May 17, 2020

So much respect for Walt to come in tonight and put on a show 🙏🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 17, 2020

Really sad to see him lose but makes it way better seeing how good of a sportsmen Overeem is being. Respect fo both ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 17, 2020

Great fight respect for Walt. Overeem is a beast — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 17, 2020

Who would you like to see Alistair Overeem fight next following his TKO victory over Walt Harris at tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event in Jacksonville? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020