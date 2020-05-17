Pros react to Alistair Overeem defeating Walt Harris at UFC on ESPN 8

A key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 event in Jacksonville.

The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Overeem (45-18 MMA), entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a fight that he had been dominating his last time out.

Prior to his surrendering the late comeback win to Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem had scored back-to-back first round TKO victories over opponents Alexei Oleinik and Sergei Pavlovich.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris (13-7 MMA) was fighting for the first time since the tragic loss of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard this past November. In his most previous Octagon appearance in July of 2019, ‘The Big Ticket’ had scored a sensational twelve-second knockout victory over the previously mentioned Aleksei Oleinik.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 main event proved to be a thrilling contest. Walt Harris nearly finished Alistair Overeem in round after dropping him with a big punch. However, ‘The Reem’ would recover and in round two wound up dropping ‘The Big Ticket’ with a head kick. Alistair would quickly follow up with ground and pound and after a ton of short strikes was eventually pulled off by the referee.

Official UFC on ESPN 8 Result: Alistair Overeem def. Walt Harris via TKO in Round 2

It was an emotional fight for everyone watching in attendance and around the world, as this marked Harris’ first fight since losing his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard. Check out how the pros reacted to Overeem defeating Harris below:

Reactions following Alistair Overeem’s TKO victory over Walt Harris:

