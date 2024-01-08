Alexander Gustafsson is back to training and not ruling out a UFC return: “I’m still in the business”
UFC veteran Alexander Gustafsson has refused to rule out a return to active competition in the future.
Throughout the course of his career, Alexander Gustafsson was known as one of the best light heavyweights on the planet. His abilities took him to great heights and to the verge of a world championship in the UFC. While he may never have gotten over that final hurdle, he’s still a well-respected member of the MMA community.
Unfortunately for the Swede, he’s currently on a four-fight losing streak, with his most recent outing being a KO loss to Nikita Krylov in summer 2022. He hasn’t been seen since then, with many wondering whether or not he’d ever come back.
Now, as he prepares to turn 37 next week, Gustafsson has provided an update on what could be next for him.
Gustafsson considers his future
“I’m going to be here much more now and focus a little bit on myself and my own training and mainly get back in shape,” Gustafsson told Frontkick Online.
“I don’t think about the competing part so much. If it comes, it comes, so time will tell.
“I’m focusing on myself and getting back in shape, and also I love this game. I love to train and be around the guys and do some grappling, do some wrestling, hit some pads and do some light sparring. I’ve been doing this my whole career, so I’m glad to be back and do what I love to do.”
“If a fight is on the table, let’s talk about that and see how it feels and take it from there,” Gustafsson said. “I have the contract with the UFC. I have been with the UFC since 2009, so it’s been a while. I’m still in the business. I’m still under contract. If I fight, it would be in the UFC.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
