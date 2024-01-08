Alexander Gustafsson is back to training and not ruling out a UFC return: “I’m still in the business”

UFC veteran Alexander Gustafsson has refused to rule out a return to active competition in the future.

Throughout the course of his career, Alexander Gustafsson was known as one of the best light heavyweights on the planet. His abilities took him to great heights and to the verge of a world championship in the UFC. While he may never have gotten over that final hurdle, he’s still a well-respected member of the MMA community.

Unfortunately for the Swede, he’s currently on a four-fight losing streak, with his most recent outing being a KO loss to Nikita Krylov in summer 2022. He hasn’t been seen since then, with many wondering whether or not he’d ever come back.

Now, as he prepares to turn 37 next week, Gustafsson has provided an update on what could be next for him.