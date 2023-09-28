WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski tries to submit NBA champion Jamal Murray in under a minute

By Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently got some work with Jamal Murray.

Alexander Volkanovski and Jamal Murray

‘The Great’ has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Yair Rodriguez in July at UFC 290. Since then, the featherweight champion has called out a variety of names, including Islam Makhachev. However, as of now, Alexander Volkanovski has yet to book his return to the cage.

Luckily, he recently got some training in with Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray. The former NBA champion is a noted MMA fan and has attended several UFC events in the past. As the much bigger man, he appeared in a recent video on Alexander Volkanovski’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Alexander Volkanovski and Jamal Murray did some light training. However, the two eventually had an idea to have a little grappling match. However, the NBA star wasn’t going for submissions at all and was just trying to survive during the minute-long encounter.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI HINTS AT IMPENDING FIGHT BOOKING: “JANUARY SOUNDS GOOD TO ME!”

Shockingly, the basketball player performed very well early in the scramble. However, Alexander Volkanovski eventually found his way to Jamal Murray’s back. There, it looked like he could’ve locked up the rear-naked choke, but he was running out of time.

As a result, Alexander Volkanovski let the position go and eventually found Jamal Murray in a guillotine as he was getting up. While a slick submission, the NBA champion didn’t tap until the timer went off. As a result, he got the “win” in this challenge with the UFC titleholder.

Nonetheless, it was a fun exchange and video featuring the two champions. Following the grappling match, Volkanovski took Murray aside and continued to work with him. For one of the toughest men on the planet, the featherweight champion doesn’t seem to have any issue training with anyone.

What do you make of this video featuring Jamal Murray? Who do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Nate Diaz

Former MMA champion claims Nate Diaz turned down hush money from the UFC to keep his failed drug test quiet

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023
Dana White and Stephen Espinoza
UFC

Dana White fires back at "weasel" Stephen Espinoza: "For this clown to talk about levels is hilarious"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has fired back at Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples' life expectancy was 21”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to recent criticism over his open relationship.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Former champion Jamahal Hill shares his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023
Dana White and Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the cage at UFC Vegas 79: “There’s no muzzles here”

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White had no problem with Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the Octagon after UFC Vegas 79.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White
UFC

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza unloads on Dana White following UFC CEO's recent comments: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime boxing, has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White.

Brendan Schaub and Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Brendan Schaub reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett booking: "Finally, Tony gets a winnable fight"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

UFC analyst Brendan Schaub is happy with the announcement of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson explains why he took Shavkat Rakhmonov fight after previously not being interested in it

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson surprised many when he revealed on social media that he had accepted a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.