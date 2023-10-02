Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Jermell Charlo: “I just don’t know what Charlo was doing”

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is sharing his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Jermell Charlo.

Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, saw Canelo Alvarez decidedly defeat Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision in the ring. The scores reflected the victory 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109.

The reigning face of boxing, Alvarez, made it look easy as he retained his undisputed super middleweight title by his domination of Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez, 33, record now sits at (60-2-2, 39 KOs).

Charlo, also 33, record is (35-2-1, 19 KOs) following his loss this past weekend.

Eddie Hearn, a British sports promoter and chairman of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation spoke on the Matchroom Boxing channel about the bout saying:

“Canelo Alvarez came into that fight hungrier, mentally in a better place, and physically in a better place.”

Continuing Hearn said:

“I just don’t know what Charlo was doing. These guys get an opportunity like that, and they’re not rolling the (dice). It looked like a sparring session. I’m talking about as a fan. I had nothing to do with the fight. Fans are entitled to their opinion, which they always are. So am I.”

I just don’t understand how you can sit at a press conference, ‘My time, legacy, shock the world, show I’m a great,’ and then not even – at least if you’re gonna get beat, go out on your shield and get chinned.”

Concluding, Hearn doubled down on his disappointment with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo match saying:

“Those kinds of performances can really affect your profile moving forward. Before, Jermell Charlo against Terence Crawford would have been a mega-fight. Is it now? Who is rushing to see Jermell Charlo back? I thought it was a really disappointing fight, but pleased obviously because Saul did it, but I think Saul probably wanted it a bit more than Charlo. He just went into a shell and tried to survive, and it was just weird. Very poor.”

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you agree with Hearn that Charlo’s performance against Canelo Alvarez was ‘very poor’?

