Pros react after Islam Makhachev KO’s Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

Today’s UFC 294 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a highly debated unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski this past February at UFC 284. Prior to that, the Russian standout had earned a submission win over Charles Oliveira to capture the promotion’s vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) had most previously competed at July’s UFC 290 event, where he successfully defended his featherweight title with a third-round TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez. ‘The Great’ had accepted today’s rematch with Makhachev on short-notice, this after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a nasty cut.

Tonight’s UFC 294 main event proved to be a coming out party for Islam Makhachev. The lightweight champion was able to get the better of Alexander Volkanovski in the striking department right from the opening bell, landing a nice head kick in the opening moments. Shortly thereafter, Makhachev once again connected with a high kick, this time staggering the reigning featherweight champion. The fight hit the floor and Islam quickly finished off the Aussie with some heavy ground and pound.

Official UFC 294 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ below:

It’s so great being able to say to my boy, “you see these two titles on the line tonight, my boy. I made love to your mother wearing both of them simultaneously” #justkidding 😂❤️ @ufc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

Team volkanovki let’s go 😎 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) October 21, 2023

Go get it!!!!! @alexvolkanovski — Chan Sung Jung (@KoreanZombieMMA) October 21, 2023

This is your time brother ! The legacy continues. #andstill pic.twitter.com/wfhVi4hFzD — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) October 21, 2023

It’d be great to see knockout in this main event. Nothing like a good KO. #UFC294 #HBomb — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 21, 2023

Go get that second belt champ @alexvolkanovski 🏆 🏆 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 21, 2023

Volk looking cool as a cucumber — michael (@bisping) October 21, 2023

That head kick was nasty. Respect to Islam he earned that — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 21, 2023

I’m next — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023

He was always susceptible to that vs a southpaw. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

Islam was better on the inside and on the outside. Chewed him up in the clinch then kod him when they broke off. What a fighter !! #ufc294 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 21, 2023

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 21, 2023

Usman and Volk saved the event and took L’s. Hopefully UFC paid them double for saving the entire event. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 21, 2023

This sport is crazy. #UFC294 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 21, 2023

Do you think he needs a break or do ya think he’d like to stay busy.. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 21, 2023

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his KO victory over Alexander Volkanovski this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?