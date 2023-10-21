Pros react after Islam Makhachev KO’s Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

By Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Today’s UFC 294 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294

Makhachev (25-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a highly debated unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski this past February at UFC 284. Prior to that, the Russian standout had earned a submission win over Charles Oliveira to capture the promotion’s vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) had most previously competed at July’s UFC 290 event, where he successfully defended his featherweight title with a third-round TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez. ‘The Great’ had accepted today’s rematch with Makhachev on short-notice, this after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a nasty cut.

Tonight’s UFC 294 main event proved to be a coming out party for Islam Makhachev. The lightweight champion was able to get the better of Alexander Volkanovski in the striking department right from the opening bell, landing a nice head kick in the opening moments. Shortly thereafter, Makhachev once again connected with a high kick, this time staggering the reigning featherweight champion. The fight hit the floor and Islam quickly finished off the Aussie with some heavy ground and pound.

Official UFC 294 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294:

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his KO victory over Alexander Volkanovski this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

