Masaaki Noiri challenges Rukiya Anpo: “If you have something to say, then first, beat Grigorian”

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri isn’t entertaining rematch talks with Rukiya Anpo until both fighters handle business first. Noiri has more pressing concerns than revenge scenarios with promotional newcomers.

Noiri faces Superbon to unify the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 32-year-old interim titleholder carries unfinished business with newly-signed rival Anpo.

Their history runs deeper than promotional hype. These Japanese strikers collided in the K-1 Welterweight Grand Prix Final back in September 2021, where Noiri authored a memorable comeback. After falling behind through two rounds, he systematically destroyed Anpo’s legs with crushing kicks before finishing him with combinations for a dramatic TKO victory.

Noiri refuses to get caught up in what-if scenarios. He faces a legendary champion for undisputed gold, while Anpo must navigate Marat Grigorian’s knockout power. The Team Vasileus fighter keeps his focus razor-sharp on the task ahead rather than dwelling on potential future matchups.

“I wish him a warm welcome to ONE. But this stage isn’t that easy. It’s not really about Rukiya specifically. I also have my own fight, and unless I beat Superbon, I don’t think I have the right to talk big,” he said.

Masaaki Noiri questions Rukiya Anpo’s ring readiness

The Team Vasileus representative acknowledges Anpo’s credentials but questions his recent competition level. While Masaaki Noiri battled elite ONE Championship talent, “Demolition Man” Rukiya Anpo spent recent years in exhibitions, including a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao.

That inactivity creates questions heading into his debut against proven finisher Marat Grigorian. The Armenian-Belgian represents the test separating contenders from pretenders. Noiri sees this as the perfect litmus test for both potential opponents moving forward.

His interest extends beyond personal rivalry. The interim champion openly admits wanting to face Grigorian himself, regardless of who emerges victorious from their November encounter. That competitive hunger drives his assessment of Anpo’s chances against such dangerous opposition.

“Well, I don’t really know [how this fight will go]. Honestly, I just want to fight Grigorian. He’s been one of the fighters I’ve always wanted to face, so it doesn’t really matter to me who wins,” he said.

“The potential he has is truly top-level, so I’m simply looking forward to that fight.”