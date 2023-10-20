Dana White believes Alexander Volkanovski will be “one of the greatest of all time” with a win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Dana White thinks Alexander Volkanovski can help solidify his legacy with a win on Saturday at UFC 294.

Volkanovski stepped up on 11 days’ notice to rematch Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 294. The two fought back in February, and it was Makhachev who won a very competitive decision to remain the lightweight champ.

After failing in his first bid to be a champ-champ, Alexander Volkanovski decided to take the rematch on very short notice as he has full confidence he will beat Islam Makhachev. If he does pull off the upset, UFC CEO Dana White thinks that will cement Volkanovski as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“Huge, it’s a huge fight for him and his legacy. He will be one of the greatest of all time. If you look at the guys he’s beaten and if he comes in and wins the rematch, the other thing you are looking at is the trilogy. It’s big for everybody involved,” White said to the media after the ceremonial weigh-ins about Volkanovski.

There’s no question that becoming a champ-champ would help solidify Alexander Volkanovski’s legacy as an all-time great. He already is in the conversation for the greatest featherweight of all time, and beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 on short notice would put him in the GOAT conversation, according to White.

Alexander Volkanovski is currently 26-2 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Yair Rodriguez back in July. Prior to that, he lost to Islam Makhachev by decision in February for the lightweight belt. That was his first loss in the UFC and also snapped his 22-fight win streak. In his career, Volkanovski holds notable wins over Max Holloway, three times, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and Brina Ortega among others.