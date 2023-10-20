Dana White believes Alexander Volkanovski will be “one of the greatest of all time” with a win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

By Cole Shelton - October 20, 2023

Dana White thinks Alexander Volkanovski can help solidify his legacy with a win on Saturday at UFC 294.

Alex Volkanovski

Volkanovski stepped up on 11 days’ notice to rematch Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 294. The two fought back in February, and it was Makhachev who won a very competitive decision to remain the lightweight champ.

After failing in his first bid to be a champ-champ, Alexander Volkanovski decided to take the rematch on very short notice as he has full confidence he will beat Islam Makhachev. If he does pull off the upset, UFC CEO Dana White thinks that will cement Volkanovski as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“Huge, it’s a huge fight for him and his legacy. He will be one of the greatest of all time. If you look at the guys he’s beaten and if he comes in and wins the rematch, the other thing you are looking at is the trilogy. It’s big for everybody involved,” White said to the media after the ceremonial weigh-ins about Volkanovski.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev calls for a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

There’s no question that becoming a champ-champ would help solidify Alexander Volkanovski’s legacy as an all-time great. He already is in the conversation for the greatest featherweight of all time, and beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 on short notice would put him in the GOAT conversation, according to White.

Alexander Volkanovski is currently 26-2 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Yair Rodriguez back in July. Prior to that, he lost to Islam Makhachev by decision in February for the lightweight belt. That was his first loss in the UFC and also snapped his 22-fight win streak. In his career, Volkanovski holds notable wins over Max Holloway, three times, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and Brina Ortega among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Dana White Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293

Sean Strickland reportedly turned down offer to defend middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 20, 2023
Israel Adesanya
Johnny Walker

Israel Adesanya shares some strategic advice for Johnny Walker ahead of his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sharing some strategic advice for Johnny Walker ahead of his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev reveals his new UFC contract is worth millions: “More than $20 million”

Susan Cox - October 20, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is revealing that his new UFC contract is worth millions.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 294

UFC 294: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - October 20, 2023

UFC 294 takes place tomorrow, Saturday October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker foresees stoppage win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

UFC star Johnny Walker has explained his path to victory against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 this weekend.

Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev calls for a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023
Alex Volkanovski
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he would have advised Alexander Volkanovski to “hold off” on accepting Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why he would’ve advised Alexander Volkanovski against a short notice meeting with Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he’s picking Alexander Volkanovski to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: “His 8 Mile moment”

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski will defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Max Holloway, UFC 240
Islam Makhachev

Max Holloway breaks down Makhachev-Volkanovski 2: "It's gonna be a tough fight"

Zain Bando - October 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was back for another edition of “Blessed Breakdowns,” as he previewed UFC 294, taking place Saturday morning (in the United States), which will be live from Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is "very hungry" to make "inevitable return"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is getting antsy to make his MMA return.