Alex Volkanovski makes plans clear for Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294: “I’m going to be a dangerous man in there”

UFC featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski has his plans set for the short-notice rematch against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski stepped up to the plate after Charles Oliveira was pulled from a planned championship rematch with Makhachev at UFC 294. Oliveira suffered a nasty cut on his eyebrow during a sparring session. The cut was bad enough that “do Bronx” wasn’t cleared to fight in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, Volkanovski and Makhachev did battle for the 155-pound gold at UFC 284. The bout went the distance and Makhachev was awarded the close but unanimous decision. The high-level title fight left fans clamoring for more, and they will get their wish on October 21. RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI IS NOT FEELING ANY PRESSURE AHEAD OF UFC 294: “IF ANYONE CAN DO THIS ON 12 DAY’S NOTICE IT’S ME”

Alex Volkanovski Looking To KO Islam Makhachev

During a media scrum, Alex Volkanovski told reporters that he doesn’t want the judges to be a factor in his second attempt to take the lightweight hardware from Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAFighting).

“It’s going to be an exciting one,” Volkanovski said in a media scrum in Australia. “Obviously, I want to go out there and hurt him. We’ll try to make sure it doesn’t go five rounds. I want to finish it early. I don’t want to test his gas tank. Don’t get me wrong, I think I can do it, but let’s not try and test it. Let’s just finish it nice and early.

“With how excited I am, how refreshed I am — both mentally and physically — I’m going to be a dangerous man in there.

“I plan on knocking him out.”

Volkanovski said that he didn’t hesitate to accept the opportunity to fight at UFC 294 on short notice. UFC CEO Dana White has praised Volkanovski for his willingness to take big fights no matter the circumstance.