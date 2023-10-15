UFC middleweight Paulo Costa details past issues with USADA: “I often had anxiety before going to sleep”

By Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

UFC title contender Paulo Costa is not a fan of how USADA operates.

Paulo Costa

Massive news dropped in the world of MMA when USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced that the agency and UFC would no longer be partners in January 2024. This split has been anything but cordial, as USADA insinuated that Conor McGregor and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan may have helped make the relationship “untenable.” UFC EVP and CBO Hunter Campbell has threatened legal action against USADA over Tygart’s statement.

RELATED: UFC’S HUNTER CAMPBELL CLAIMS USADA MAY BE “LEGALLY LIABLE” FOR WHAT THEY DID TO CONOR MCGREGOR

Paulo Costa Had Issues With USADA

“Borrachinha” has taken to his X account to speak out against USADA over how the drug testing of athletes is handled.

“I hate the way USADA chase me,” Costa wrote. “Sometimes in hard training camp I often had anxiety before going to sleep because I was woken up at 4 am to urinate and have my blood drawn. I could only sleep after breaking my diet and slept 3 hours later , losing quality of sleep and morning training. Once they came at me 4 times in same week. I did 7 tests that time in only one week.”

The UFC has already found a replacement for USADA. The new official drug testing partner of the UFC will be Drug Free Sport International. Campbell and UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky have praised the new partner. One key issue the UFC brass had with USADA was their failure to create a new technology solution to track the whereabouts of athletes. Campbell told reporters that the project should’ve been completed in three months, but USADA went two years without having an app ready.

It’ll be interesting to see if UFC and USADA are heading for a legal battle, or if cooler heads will prevail.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa

Related

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa claims the doctors won't "allow me to fight" Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023
Paulo Costa
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White says the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev accused of “sabotaging” Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is being accused of ‘sabotaging’ Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294.

Paulo Costa
UFC

Paulo Costa reveals he had elbow surgery, vows his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev will still happen

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Paulo Costa claims he recently underwent elbow surgery.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya weighs in on the upcoming middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa: “I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more”

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be “a long night” for Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference
Paulo Costa

Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s physique looks as good as ever as he prepares to return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294.

Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa takes aim at "dead man walking" Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 294 fight: "I’m going to destroy him"

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Paulo Costa expects to beat Khamzat Chimaev with relative ease.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev vows to "smash" Paulo Costa and make him "cry" at UFC 294: "Nobody likes him"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he will beat Paulo Costa with ease at UFC 294.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White
Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier believes a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will earn Khamzat Chimaev a middleweight title shot

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will earn Khamzat Chimaev a middleweight title shot.