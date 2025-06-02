UFC legend Don Frye advises Alex Pereira not to make the same mistake that ruined his career: “I almost died”

By Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025

UFC legend Don Frye has given Alex Pereira some advice as he prepares for a seemingly inevitable rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira

As we know, Alex Pereira is easily one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. The former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight champion has achieved some truly incredible things throughout the course of his career and as we look ahead to the future, there’s every chance that he’ll continue to find success in the promotion.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s chances in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

However, after losing his last fight to Magomed Ankalaev, many are wondering whether or not he has what it takes to win the belt back at 205 pounds. We’re all aware of the power and precision that Pereira possesses, but his insane level of activity has had some questioning if he needs to slow down his schedule a bit.

In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Don Frye weighed in on this situation.

Frye’s advice for Pereira

“Well, if you’re hurt, take the time off and heal up. I never did. I always popped the pills and kept going, you know, fighting through it,” Frye said.

“That ended up making my career take a s–t, my career. Come to find out, the promoter don’t give a damn. They don’t give a damn about you. I haven’t got one Christmas card or birthday card from any promoter ever.

“And I made them all lots and lots of f–king money,” Frye added. “I almost like died in the hospital a couple of times and nobody ever called me up and said, ‘How you doing? Hope you’re better.’”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

When do you believe we will next see Alex Pereira in the cage? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Don Frye UFC

