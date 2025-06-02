UFC legend Don Frye advises Alex Pereira not to make the same mistake that ruined his career: “I almost died”

UFC legend Don Frye has given Alex Pereira some advice as he prepares for a seemingly inevitable rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

As we know, Alex Pereira is easily one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. The former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight champion has achieved some truly incredible things throughout the course of his career and as we look ahead to the future, there’s every chance that he’ll continue to find success in the promotion.

However, after losing his last fight to Magomed Ankalaev, many are wondering whether or not he has what it takes to win the belt back at 205 pounds. We’re all aware of the power and precision that Pereira possesses, but his insane level of activity has had some questioning if he needs to slow down his schedule a bit.

In a recent podcast, the aforementioned Don Frye weighed in on this situation.