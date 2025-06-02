Diego Paez eyes ONE Fight Night 32 as second chance to make a first impression

Flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez is on a mission to show the world there’s more to him following an unfortunate debut earlier this year.

The mullet-rocking mauler meets spirited youngster Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32. The pair square off in flyweight Muay Thai at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, on Friday, June 6.

Paez’s debut didn’t go down the way he had desired. He met former rival Sean Climaco this past February at ONE Fight Night 28. The pair had previously fought twice outside of ONE, battling to a draw in their most recent affair.

In their third clash earlier this year, the stage couldn’t have gotten any bigger or better for Paez to seek ultimate revenge on. But that wouldn’t be the case. On top of an intriguing trilogy bout, the ONE Championship debut jitters came into effect.

He allowed his American compatriot to set the tone. Paez grew into the bout, but Climaco had managed to outstrike him with strong jabs and heavy kicks en route to a split-decision win.

Heading into his second contest under the ONE banner, Paez is determined not to let that happen again. He feels much more settled, and he’s relishing the opportunity to clash with one of the promotion’s brightest stars.

“This is my second fight under ONE, and I didn’t get the performance that I would like to get in the first one, but I’m excited to go out there and really establish myself in this promotion and get the respect that I deserve,” he said.

“I think this fight is going to be probably the best fight of the night.”