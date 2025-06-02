Diego Paez eyes ONE Fight Night 32 as second chance to make a first impression

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 1, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez is on a mission to show the world there’s more to him following an unfortunate debut earlier this year.

Diego Paez

The mullet-rocking mauler meets spirited youngster Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32. The pair square off in flyweight Muay Thai at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, on Friday, June 6.

Paez’s debut didn’t go down the way he had desired. He met former rival Sean Climaco this past February at ONE Fight Night 28. The pair had previously fought twice outside of ONE, battling to a draw in their most recent affair.

In their third clash earlier this year, the stage couldn’t have gotten any bigger or better for Paez to seek ultimate revenge on. But that wouldn’t be the case. On top of an intriguing trilogy bout, the ONE Championship debut jitters came into effect.

He allowed his American compatriot to set the tone. Paez grew into the bout, but Climaco had managed to outstrike him with strong jabs and heavy kicks en route to a split-decision win.

Heading into his second contest under the ONE banner, Paez is determined not to let that happen again. He feels much more settled, and he’s relishing the opportunity to clash with one of the promotion’s brightest stars.

“This is my second fight under ONE, and I didn’t get the performance that I would like to get in the first one, but I’m excited to go out there and really establish myself in this promotion and get the respect that I deserve,” he said.

“I think this fight is going to be probably the best fight of the night.”

Diego Paez “would love to finish” Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez is confident of victory versus teenage phenom Johan Ghazali. But he predicts that it won’t come easily.

Ghazali is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship. He’s shown his devastating power to graduate from the Friday Fights series onto the mainstage, where the victories have kept on coming.

“Jojo” has suffered setbacks along the way, though. His first promotion loss came versus Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in June 2024 at ONE 167. After a prompt return to the win column, he suffered another setback to Johan Estupinan this past January at ONE 170. So the youthful Malaysian-American hopes to return to the winner’s circle this week.

With that in mind, Paez believes he can give the youngster another stern lesson at ONE Fight Night 32. And he plans to do so by knockout. But before that, he intends to use the opportunity as a chance to flaunt the depths of his technical prowess.

“I would love to finish him, but I want to be able to show all of my skills and my toughness, as well,” he said.

“So I think ideally, it would be cool to have a back-and-forth, hard-fought victory, and for it to end not by the judges, but by a finish, like a technical knockout or a knockout. I think that would be ideal for me and also the fans.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Paez ONE Championship

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali wants to fight "golden boys" Freddie Haggerty and Estupinan brothers

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025
Dmitrii Kovtun
ONE Championship

Dmitrii Kovtun reveals why he returned to Russia to "reset" before biggest bout of his life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

To become great in combat sports, you cannot sit in your comfort zone. It requires you to enter the most uncomfortable spaces possible, from pushing yourself to the limit in the gym to going as far to leave everything behind in search of success.

Jaosuayai
Nakrob

Jaosuayai aims to be the next big name on ONE Championship roster

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Since January 2023, ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series has produced a litany of stars. Many have gone to become top-ranked in their divisions. But recent graduate Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi plans to be the biggest name of them all.

Diego Paez
Johan Ghazali

Diego Paez refuses to play role as "stepping stone" for rising star Johan Ghazali

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai combatant Diego Paez will not be lured into any traps from Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unbothered by short-notice ONE World Title defense: "I'm always ready"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza envisions "leg-breaking battle" with Superlek following debut win at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025
Seksan Or Kwanmuang
Seksan

Revisiting Seksan and Muangthai's heated rivalry ahead of ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Seasoned strikers Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai are set for battle at ONE Friday Fights 114 next month. But their history dates back a full decade.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker reveals why he views potential Fabricio Andrade trilogy as "second fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Since fighting twice, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker and current reigning king Fabricio Andrade have enjoyed their respective runs in combat sports. But they could meet in an all-Brazilian MMA trilogy in the near future.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Japanese "Mike Tyson" Yuki Yoza reflects on being "too gentle" in early karate days

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza wasn’t always the destructive force he is today. It was a trait he didn’t seem to have in his early days. He wasn’t one to watch among his peers. But by hook or by crook, Yoza’s killer instinct eventually came alive.

Kaito Ono
ONE Championship

Kaito feels he "must dominate" Mohammad Siasarani in ONE Championship debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Kaito has a chip on his shoulder ahead of his ONE Championship debut.