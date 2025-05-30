Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s chances in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on a potential rematch between former foe Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s an incredible athlete and has accomplished some great things, but one thing that he’s perhaps known for best is his rivalry with Israel Adesanya. He currently holds a 3-1 lead over ‘Stylebender’ and hopefully, some day, we get to see them run it back once again.

Nowadays, there seems to be a mutual respect that exists between them. They’re both in very different spots in their respective careers with Adesanya attempting to build his way back up after a few losses, whereas Pereira is set for an immediate rematch after losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev.

In a recent video, Adesanya gave his thoughts on how Pereira may fare when they inevitably run it back.