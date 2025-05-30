Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s chances in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

By Harry Kettle - May 30, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on a potential rematch between former foe Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s an incredible athlete and has accomplished some great things, but one thing that he’s perhaps known for best is his rivalry with Israel Adesanya. He currently holds a 3-1 lead over ‘Stylebender’ and hopefully, some day, we get to see them run it back once again.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya expects to train with rival Alex Pereira one day: ‘I’ll always respect Poatan’

Nowadays, there seems to be a mutual respect that exists between them. They’re both in very different spots in their respective careers with Adesanya attempting to build his way back up after a few losses, whereas Pereira is set for an immediate rematch after losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev.

In a recent video, Adesanya gave his thoughts on how Pereira may fare when they inevitably run it back.

Adesanya’s view on possible Pereira/Ankalaev rematch

“I’m so proud of the guy, what he’s done,” Adesanya said of Pereira on FREESTYLEBENDER.

“It’s like I created a monster,” Adesanya recalled how he’s responsible for Pereira entering the UFC.

“He showed why he is who he is across two weight classes—I can’t wait to see the next fight with him and Ankalaev again.

“I think it’ll be another hard one, but I think [Pereira] can get it done,” Adesanya added.

“Because it wasn’t a complete washout for that [first] fight [and] he’s exponentially getting better as well.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe is going to happen if and when this fight happens? What does Adesanya’s future hold? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

