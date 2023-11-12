UFC 295 Results: Alex Pereira stops Jiri Procházka (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main event title fight between Jiri Procházka and Alex Pereira.

Procházka (29-3-1 MMA) and Pereira (8-2 MMA) will be competing for the promotion’s currently vacant light heavyweight world title.

Jiri Procházka will be returning for the first time since defeating Glover Teixeira for the 205lbs title back in June of 2022 at UFC 275. Shortly after capturing the promotion‘s coveted light heavyweight championship, ‘Denisa’ suffered a nasty shoulder injury in training which forced him to vacate the title due to his lengthy recovery time.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira most recently competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he edged out a split decision victory over former light heavyweight title holder Jan Blachowicz. That win was preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, which saw ‘Poatan’ lose the UFC’s middleweight championship.

Round one of the UFC 295 main event begins and Jiri Procházka throws a low kick to start. He lands another. Alex Pereira replies with a pair of leg kicks of his own. ‘Poatan’ misses with a high kick. Jiri lands a good uppercut. Another low kick from Pereira sends Prochazka to the canvas. The Czech fighter is back to his feet but eats a punch from Pereira as soon as he’s up. Another good low kick from the Brazilian. And another. Procházka is looking to close the distance and get it on a takedown. Pereira avoids. Jiri with a nice low kick. He attempts to shoot in for a takedown. Alex Pereira locks up a guillotine choke. Procházka appears to be ok and eventually complete his takedown. He has over 90 seconds to work. He looks to posture up from full guard position and land a right hand. ‘Poatan’ is defending well thus far. Jiri Procházka moves to half guard and lands some short punches. He switches to elbows. Pereira scrambles and gets back to his feet. Jiri with a good knee to the body. Alex replies with a straight right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 295 headliner begins and Alex Pereira misses with a left hook attempt. Jiri Procházka switches to southpaw. Pereira with a straight right. Jiri circles along the cage. Alex with a low kick. Both men seem happy to stand and trade early. Jiri Procházka with a kick to the body and then a nice right hook to ribs. Pereira with a good right hand followed by a pair of kicks. The Brazilian is looking to keep the distance. Procházka comes forward with a left hand and then a right hook. Pereira fires back but appears to be rocked. Jiri forces the clinch, but ‘Poatan’ quickly escapes the position. Alex lands a pair of good low kicks. He finds a home for a left hook and then lands a knee to the body. Jiri Procházka forces the clinch and pushes the Brazilian against the cage. Alex Pereira breaks free and lands a short right. One minute remains. Alex Pereira with a left hook. Jiri is rocked. Some big elbows and Procházka goes down. This one is all over!

Alex Pereira becomes the ninth fighter to win UFC titles in two divisions 🔥 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/1eN7ZGOpVP — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 12, 2023

Poatan does it again 🏹 He gets the finish in round 2 to become the LHW champion! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/7BXxXE81nr — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Official UFC 295 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jiri Procházka via TKO at 4:08 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Procházka this evening at Madison Square Garden?