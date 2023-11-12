Pros react after Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 295 event was headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Aspinall (14-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since headlining July’s UFC event in London, where he scored a 73-second stoppage victory over Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native had gone an impressive 7-1 over his eight career Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) enter the bout sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six of those victories coming by form of knockout / TKO. The Russian standout had earned finishes over Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 295 co-main event did not make it out of the opening round. Sergei Pavlovich landed a good right hand early that appeared to stun his British opponent, but Tom Aspinall quickly answered back with a huge punch of his own that sent the Russian crashing to the canvas. After a pair of follow up shots, Pavlovich was rendered unconscious and Aspinall became the new interim heavyweight champion.

Official UFC 295 Results: Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO at 1:09 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aspinall vs. Pavlovich’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tom Aspinall defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295:

Who would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight next following his knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich this evening at Madison Square Garden?

