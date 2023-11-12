Pros react after Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Tonight’s UFC 295 event was headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Aspinall (14-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since headlining July’s UFC event in London, where he scored a 73-second stoppage victory over Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native had gone an impressive 7-1 over his eight career Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) enter the bout sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six of those victories coming by form of knockout / TKO. The Russian standout had earned finishes over Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 295 co-main event did not make it out of the opening round. Sergei Pavlovich landed a good right hand early that appeared to stun his British opponent, but Tom Aspinall quickly answered back with a huge punch of his own that sent the Russian crashing to the canvas. After a pair of follow up shots, Pavlovich was rendered unconscious and Aspinall became the new interim heavyweight champion.

Official UFC 295 Results: Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO at 1:09 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aspinall vs. Pavlovich’ below:

These are some big dudes 😅 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 12, 2023

Ffs this guy looks scary lol #UFC295 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

Interesting scrap coming #UFC295 Excited to see how these guys go with a bit of adversity 🔥🔥🔥 — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 12, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Tom Aspinall defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295:

Tom that dude next heavy weight champ with out doubt dudes a freak — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

ASPINAL BEATS JONES #UFC295

I said that last year #UFC295 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

There’s power, there’s speed, and there’s good boxing. No one in the HW division is better than Tom at any of those, let alone possess all three. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

👀 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) November 12, 2023

That’s how ima do @Ealvarezfight — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 12, 2023

That ko had me shook. Speed and power kills. #ufc295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

