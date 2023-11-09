UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall interim title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Man, that’s a tough one. I’ll go with Aspinall I guess, to be honest, it’s really hard to pick.

Patchy Mix, Bellator interim bantamweight champion: I’ll go with Pavlovich by knockout.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I’m going with Sergei Pavlovich, he has insane power and I think he keeps it standing and KO’s Aspinall.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Pavlovich by KO.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I got Aspinall in that one.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Aspinall, he’s more technical. Great fight, though. I don’t see it going to a decision either way.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Pavlovich, I think he knocks Aspinall out.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Definitely a first-round finish. I’ll go with Pavlovich but I wouldn’t be surprised if Aspinall got him to the ground and submitted him.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Aspinall. I think Aspinall has a bit more finesse than Pavlovich and will be too fast for him and avoid the power shots.

