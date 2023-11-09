UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall interim title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 295, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Tom Aspinall. Heading into the fight, Pavlovich is a slight -104 underdog while the Brit is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the interim title fight. The pros slightly lean towards Pavlovich getting the KO, but the pros know this fight ends early regardless of who wins.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall:
Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Man, that’s a tough one. I’ll go with Aspinall I guess, to be honest, it’s really hard to pick.
Patchy Mix, Bellator interim bantamweight champion: I’ll go with Pavlovich by knockout.
Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I’m going with Sergei Pavlovich, he has insane power and I think he keeps it standing and KO’s Aspinall.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Pavlovich by KO.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I got Aspinall in that one.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Aspinall, he’s more technical. Great fight, though. I don’t see it going to a decision either way.
Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Pavlovich, I think he knocks Aspinall out.
Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Definitely a first-round finish. I’ll go with Pavlovich but I wouldn’t be surprised if Aspinall got him to the ground and submitted him.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Aspinall. I think Aspinall has a bit more finesse than Pavlovich and will be too fast for him and avoid the power shots.
Fighters picking Sergei Pavlovich: Patchy Mix, Danny Sabatello, Drakkar Klose, Miles Johns, Joe Solecki
Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Mario Bautista, Cody Brundage
Topics:Sergey Pavlovich Tom Aspinall UFC