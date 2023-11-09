UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall interim title fight

By Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 295, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Tom Aspinall. Heading into the fight, Pavlovich is a slight -104 underdog while the Brit is a -122 favorite on FanDuel.

Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the interim title fight. The pros slightly lean towards Pavlovich getting the KO, but the pros know this fight ends early regardless of who wins.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Man, that’s a tough one. I’ll go with Aspinall I guess, to be honest, it’s really hard to pick.

Patchy Mix, Bellator interim bantamweight champion: I’ll go with Pavlovich by knockout.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I’m going with Sergei Pavlovich, he has insane power and I think he keeps it standing and KO’s Aspinall.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Pavlovich by KO.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I got Aspinall in that one.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Aspinall, he’s more technical. Great fight, though. I don’t see it going to a decision either way.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Pavlovich, I think he knocks Aspinall out.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Definitely a first-round finish. I’ll go with Pavlovich but I wouldn’t be surprised if Aspinall got him to the ground and submitted him.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’m going to go with Aspinall. I think Aspinall has a bit more finesse than Pavlovich and will be too fast for him and avoid the power shots.

***

Fighters picking Sergei Pavlovich: Patchy Mix, Danny Sabatello, Drakkar Klose, Miles Johns, Joe Solecki

Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Beneil Dariush, Dustin Jacoby, Mario Bautista, Cody Brundage

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Previous Post

Topics:

Sergey Pavlovich Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith claims Alex Pereira’s “stoic serial killer” look is just an act: “No you’re not”

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023
Firas Zahabi, Conor McGregor
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi says he was “speechless” after hearing news of the UFC’s split with USADA: “One guy is going to ruin it for everybody?”

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

Georges St-Pierre’s head coach Firas Zahabi has revealed his concern for the future after UFC’s split with USADA.

Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Video | Daniel Cormier takes low kicks from former middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has posted a video of him taking low kicks from UFC contender Alex Pereira.

Brock Lesnar, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White shoots down rumors of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey fighting at UFC 300: “They’re not coming back”

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey returning in time for UFC 300.

Loopy Godinez
UFC

Loopy Godinez expecting a "dirty, bloody" fight against Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295: "I'm excited about this matchup"

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

Loopy Godinez didn’t think she would fight again this year but was thrilled when she was offered to return at UFC 295.

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern says she's still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce ahead of UFC 295: “Literally this whole fight is still paying me ex”

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71
Tom Aspinall

Sergei Pavlovich says UFC 295 fight against Tom Aspinall is for the "legit title"

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich doesn’t think he’s fighting for the interim heavyweight title on Saturday.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera faceoff for first time since being booked to headline UFC 299

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had his first faceoff with Marlon Vera since their rematch became official.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight

Cole Shelton - November 8, 2023

In the main event of UFC 295, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jiri Prochazka takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Prochazka is a +100 underdog while the Brazilian is a -128 favorite on FanDuel.

Jon Jones, Anthony Smith
Francis Ngannou

Anthony Smith still backing Jon Jones in possible Francis Ngannou clash: "Would've left there without a mark on his face"

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith is still backing Jon Jones if he ever faces Francis Ngannou.