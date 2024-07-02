Alex Pereira’s coach reveals UFC champ requested to fight in Perth just minutes after UFC 303 knockout win

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira still wants to fight in Perth at UFC 305 after his latest knockout win last Saturday.

Pereira defeated former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka by head kick in the UFC 303 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. After taking the headlining slot on weeks’ notice, Pereira earned one of the biggest wins of his career and successfully defended his belt for the second time.

Pereira’s two wins, just six months into the year, puts him on pace for a potential four bouts by 2024’s end. Leading up to UFC 303, expressed a profound desire to fight at the UFC’s upcoming return to Perth, Australia at UFC 305 in August.

After taking the UFC 303 booking on weeks’ notice, many would assume that Pereira would want some deserved time off. That sentiment appears to not be the case.