Dricus du Plessis Teammate Expects “DDP 2.0” vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis is already among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today, but according to his teammate, we may see a brand new version of the UFC’s 185-pound kingpin in Chicago this weekend.
Mark Hulme appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of his fight last week as part of Oktagon MMA’s Tipsport Gamechanger Tournament, but also took time to discuss his teammate DDP’s title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday, August 16th.
When asked to give some insights on what kind of Dricus du Plessis we’re going to see in this upcoming Khamzat Chimaev fight, considering the direct anecdotal connectivity to the defending UFC middleweight champion he has, Hulme said,
“I will tell you, that you guys can expect fireworks. I believe you will see a DDP 2.0. He’s definitely putting in the work this side. He is doing everything a lot more scientific and time will tell, brother. But I can tell you personally, I believe we’re going to bring that belt back to South Africa.”
Dricus du Plessis, Mark Hulme, and the successes of Team CIT
DDP and Hulme refine their skills at an incredible gym with Team CIT, and their methodology is clearly quite successful.
“Great coach, great team, and once again, I mean, I cannot express the importance of our heritage. We are one of the societies that has been out of war for the shortest amount of time. I don’t know if that makes sense. It’s in us, bro. It’s f***ing in us, bro [laughs]. I’ve seen kids get wrecked in school.”“Like, I’ve seen some crazy fights. Like people go out on the weekend in South Africa. After 10:00 [PM] you’re going to get into a fight. They say if you’re not in bed by 10:00 [PM], you’re going to get into a fight. Like we just love it, bro. We were born for it. It’s like we’re a fighting nation, but we have nothing to fight for at this moment.”