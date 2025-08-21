Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara predicted by BKFC Contender with Historic KO
Chris Camozzi and Alessio Sakara are on a collision course with one another in a looming BKFC cruiserweight title bout, with a predominant BKFC cruiserweight contender weighing in on the bout. Esteban Rodriguez is on the heels of one of the quickest knockouts in combat sports history after he finished Julio Perez Rodriguez via three-second KO on July 12th at BKFC 78.
Rodriguez was a recent guest on Bare Knuckle Bowker and covered several subjects related to his massive win and the general state of the weight category that he fights in. Alessio Sakara recently made his BKFC debut by finishing a long-time teammate of Rodriguez’s, Erick Lozano, at BKFC Philly in July.
After the victory, the former UFC veteran called out BKFC cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi, who rules over the division that Rodriguez is also looking to earn a title shot within. When expressing his thoughts on the totality of that Sakara and Camozzi situation where they ended up facing off this Summer inside the 2300 Arena, Rodriguez said,
“If they were to really give me Sakara, man, I’d really show the people what he’s made of, man. It doesn’t matter who it is. Like I said, a man of that rap sheet, you know what I mean? It strikes fear into people. So when you find yourself against somebody like that, man, it’s like, yeah, a lot of it is that clout, you know, behind that name.”
“It’s like, I want to go out there and I want to expose everybody, not just the name. I want to expose that fighter. I feel like Sakara would definitely be one of those guys being at the high level, PFL, UFC. Like I feel like I would definitely be able to test my skills with a man like that, you know what I mean?”
“It’s like I would definitely love to get my revenge for Erick [Lozano], you know what I mean? With that, man.”
Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara BKFC Italy prediction
Since the recording of this interview, the promotion has ended up booking champion Chris Camozzi against Alessio Sakara for that Italy card later in the year.
When asked who he sees emerging as the BKFC cruiserweight champion from that BKFC Italy headliner on October 25th for BKFC 83, Rodriguez stated,
“I feel like Camozzi would definitely [with his] technicality walk this man down because a lot of these other guys I see, man, they don’t like to fight, man. They don’t want to get touched much. Of course, nobody likes to get touched in this game.”
“It’s like me personally, like I; when I go out there, I’m going to go out there, get some scars, some stitches, some bruises to get whatever it is that I need to get done to complete the assignment. I feel like Camozzi is not necessarily; he’s not afraid to get in there and dance. But Sakara is also kind of that, let’s get into that grind-brawl mode.”
“But like I feel like both of them are still technical, technical fighters. They don’t know how to be chaotic, technical fighters. Where me, I like to bring that chaos and I live in that chaos. Where it’s like, I bring controlled chaos, and they have no idea how to operate under that condition. You know what I mean?”
“That’s where I feel like I’m able to really execute my style of fighting because it’s like I bring people into my fire, man, and I just watch them burn, man. You know what I mean? I bring them into the fire and watch them burn.”