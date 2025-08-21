Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara predicted by BKFC Contender with Historic KO

Chris Camozzi and Alessio Sakara are on a collision course with one another in a looming BKFC cruiserweight title bout, with a predominant BKFC cruiserweight contender weighing in on the bout. Esteban Rodriguez is on the heels of one of the quickest knockouts in combat sports history after he finished Julio Perez Rodriguez via three-second KO on July 12th at BKFC 78.

Rodriguez was a recent guest on Bare Knuckle Bowker and covered several subjects related to his massive win and the general state of the weight category that he fights in. Alessio Sakara recently made his BKFC debut by finishing a long-time teammate of Rodriguez’s, Erick Lozano, at BKFC Philly in July.

After the victory, the former UFC veteran called out BKFC cruiserweight champion Chris Camozzi, who rules over the division that Rodriguez is also looking to earn a title shot within. When expressing his thoughts on the totality of that Sakara and Camozzi situation where they ended up facing off this Summer inside the 2300 Arena, Rodriguez said,