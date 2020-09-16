ONE Championship signs 16-year-old sister of titleholders Angela Lee, Christian Lee

ONE Championship has signed 16-year-old prospect Victoria Lee, the younger sister of the promotion’s atomweight champ Angela Lee and lightweight champ Christian Lee.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced this signing on social media on Wednesday.

“ONE Championship has signed 16 year old martial arts prodigy Victoria Lee,” Sityodtong wrote. “She is a 2019 IMMAF Junior World Champion, a 2x Pankration Junior World Champion, and a 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Champion. Oh wait, I almost forgot to mention that Victoria also happens to be the younger sister of ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee and ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee! It might be impossible to believe, but Victoria is already better than Angela was at the same age. She will be competing in the stacked atomweight division. For me, Victoria is arguably the single greatest pound-for-pound female prospect in the world today.”

Angela and Christian Lee are two of the most successful fighters in ONE Championship history. The expectation, of course, is that Victoria could realize similar heights under the promotion’s banner.

Angela has held the ONE atomweight title since 2016, having most recently defended that strap with a fifth-round submission victory over ONE strawweight champion Xiong Jingnan in Tokyo in late 2019.

Christian, on the other hand, holds the ONE lightweight title. He captured that title in 2019, when he stopped Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in the second round. In his most recent fight, he won the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix with a lopsided decision triumph over the dangerous Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.

