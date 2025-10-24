Christian Lee juggles family duties with ONE World Title defense at ONE 173: “My whole life”

Two-division ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee embraces chaos that would overwhelm most fighters. The 27-year-old manages three children under one roof with a fourth boy arriving soon, while running a thriving gym and defending ONE World Titles across two weight classes.

Lee defends his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov in their rematch at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The Singaporean-American seeks a definitive victory after their December no-contest ended via accidental eye poke.

Fatherhood transformed Lee’s priorities after his younger sister Victoria’s tragic 2022 passing. He focused on building his own family with high school sweetheart Katie Allison, discovering greatest fulfillment in quiet moments spent at home between training sessions. The fighter who once lived exclusively for competition now finds purpose in morning routines before camp and evenings with his children.

Lee and his wife always envisioned a large family from their early relationship. Three kids demand constant energy with sleepless nights and schedules that never stop. The chaos keeps him busy throughout every waking moment, but he wouldn’t change anything about his hectic lifestyle.

“For me, family is everything. My wife and I have three kids, and I’ve got a fourth baby on the way. They’ve been keeping us busy, keeping us on our toes,” he said.

“We have another boy coming. We got one girl and then three boys.”

Christian Lee credits wife Katie for managing demanding schedule

Prodigy Training Center responsibilities compound Christian Lee’s daily demands. The rebranded family gym in Waipahu, Hawaii, requires him to serve as head coach and mentor for fighters including younger brother Adrian Lee. His days start before dawn with grueling personal training sessions.

Afternoon coaching duties take over once his morning workouts conclude. Back-to-back classes fill his schedule until evening, then family responsibilities demand attention through dinner and bedtime routines. The relentless pace would drain most people, yet Lee remains grateful for everything he’s built.

Katie manages the home front while supporting the gym operations. Her teamwork makes the entire operation possible, keeping everything moving smoothly behind the scenes. Lee acknowledges none of his current lifestyle works without her constant support and shared vision.

“It’s a lot of things, for sure, managing the time. Thankfully, my wife is so supportive. She’s on the same page. Having that teamwork is really essential when dealing with the three kids. She helps me run the gym as well,” he said.

“I’m grateful for what I have. I can’t complain. It’s a lot, but you can’t complain about having a lot. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. I’m trying to set up the future for my family.”