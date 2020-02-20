ONE Championship announces multiple title fights, return of Eddie Alvarez

ONE Championship has announced multiple title fights for the upcoming ONE: Infinity 1 and 2 events. The second event will also feature the return of former UFC and Bellator lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez.

ONE: Infinity 1 goes down on April 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia. As we already know, the card will feature a flyweight title fight between challenger Demetrious Johnson and champion Adriano Moraes.

Per an announcement from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, however, the card will also feature a trilogy fight between middleweight champ Aung La N Sang and former champ Vitaly Bigdash, and a light heavyweight kickboxing title fight between champ Roman Kryklia and challenger Andrei Stoica.

ONE: Infinity 2 goes down on May 29 in Manila, Philippines. It will be headlined by heavyweight title fight between champ Brandon Vera and former UFC talent Arjan Bhullar, and will also feature a lightweight title fight between champ Christian Lee and undefeated Moldovan talent Iuri Lapicus. The other big attraction on the bill will be the return of Eddie Alvarez, who will take on Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev. The pair were supposed to fight in the final of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix, but Alvarez was forced out of the fight with an injury.

Here are the bouts announced for the two card so far (h/t APMMA.net):

ONE Infinity 1 on April 10 in Jakarta

Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson

Aung La N Sang vs Vitaly Bigdash

Roman Kryklia vs Andrei Stoica

ONE Infinity 2 on May 29 in Manila

Brandon Vera vs Arjan Singh Bhullar

Christian Lee vs Iuri Lapicus

Eddie Alvarez vs Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

What do you think of these newly announced fights, featuring the likes of Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, Christian Lee and Eddie Alvarez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.