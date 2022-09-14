Video | Watch 47-year-old Anderson Silva train for his boxing bout against Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is set to box Jake Paul on October 29th, and while ‘The Spider’ definitely represents the toughest test to date for Paul, there’s no ignoring the age difference between the two men. Jake Paul is a spry 25 years old, while Anderson Silva is getting a bit long in the tooth at 47.

Team Paul has clearly made a calculated decision that his youth will give him the edge needed to defeat a G.O.A.T. of combat sports. We’ll see how their math adds up once the event rolls around, as Silva has been looking remarkably good in the three boxing bouts he’s had since leaving the UFC two years ago.

He is looking a bit slow, though, in this new footage from FightHubTV released just a few days ago.

advertisement - continue reading below

It is worth noting that Silva is working on his technique and movement, so you can’t read too much into the amount of power and speed he’s putting behind his combinations. Still, age comes for all men sooner or later, and Anderson Silva was already drummed out of the UFC after diminished abilities led to a 1-4 skid over his last five fights.

That just makes his recent success in boxing all the more impressive. Silva beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in June 2021, following that up with a devastating first round knockout win over Tito Ortiz in September. He looked slick in a May 2022 exhibition boxing bout against MMA fighter Bruno Azeredo in Abu Dhabi, and clearly would have won if scores were being tracked.

None of these opponents were below the age of 35, though. So the question remains as to whether Silva will be able to hang against a young 25-year-old opponent, even one as inexperienced as Jake Paul. The age difference is so wild, there are photos of Anderson Silva with Jake and Logan Paul as children!

How it started … how’s it going pic.twitter.com/i16rYcxvHA — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 12, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

“Many years ago, he came with his brother and I took a picture with him,” Silva said during the press conference announcing the fight. “It’s insane! I’ve fought a lot in my life and I’m here again. It’s the new generation and I continue. Everybody can do everything in life when they believe in themselves, when they have passion and love.”

And no matter how respectful Jake Paul is being in the lead up to this fight, it’s clear he’s going to hunt for another highlight knockout.

“My previous opponents were all dickheads,” Paul said. “Anderson Silva is the nicest guy in the world and we love him. If my opponent is a dickhead, I’m gonna treat him like a dickhead and beat his f***ing ass. I think people have seen that side of me, but I respect this man. I’m still gonna knock him out, but respectfully knock him out.”

Oddsmakers initially set the betting line with Paul a two-to-one favorite, but fans of ‘The Spider’ quickly put enough money on Silva to flip the line. Even then, it’s wild to see Anderson Silva at -150 versus Jake Paul at +100, but that’s how much the age differential is playing into things.

advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think, BJPENN Nation? Is Anderson Silva going to clean Jake Paul’s clock, or is time on Paul’s side for this one? Let us know in the comments.