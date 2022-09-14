Dana White open to Alex Volkanovski serving as the backup for Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

UFC president Dana White is open to the idea of Alex Volkanovski serving as the back-up fighter for the UFC 280 main event.

For the last couple of years, Alex Volkanovski has been proving himself as one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has seen off the challenge of everyone the promotion has put in his way including The Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega and even Max Holloway.

Now, while he may have to defend the strap at some point in early 2023, ‘The Great’ seems to have his sights set on trying to become a two-weight champion in the UFC.

The best way for him to do that would be by going up to 155 pounds to challenge for the lightweight championship. As it turns out, that belt is being contested at UFC 280 next month when Charles Oliveira defends his position as the king against Islam Makhachev.

When the idea of Volkanovski being the back-up fighter for that encounter was brought to the attention of Dana White, he simply said “sure” – indicating that it could, in fact, happen.

White on whether he'd be interested in Volkanovski serving as a backup in the Oliveira/Makhachev fight: "Sure" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 14, 2022

The fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is one of the most highly anticipated meetings of the year, with the big question being whether or not Islam can live up to what Khabib Nurmagomedov has done before him in the division.

Volkanovski’s plan would involve him flying out to Abu Dhabi so that he can cut weight, step on the scales and wait to see whether or not he’s needed on fight night.

It’s a very unlikely scenario but there’s a slim chance the Australian could be holding a second piece of gold before we reach the end of the year.

Do you like the idea of Alex Volkanovski being the back-up fighter for the UFC 280 main event?