Jake Paul now the betting underdog against Anderson Silva after opening as a sizeable favorite

Jake Paul is now the betting underdog for his rumored upcoming fight against Anderson Silva after he opened as the betting favorite.

On Monday evening, news surfaced that Paul and Silva have agreed to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29. It is a massive fight and a big step-up in competition for Paul who hasn’t fought since he knocked out Tyron Woodley last December.

Although Silva is another former UFC fighter, he has boxing experience and is coming off a KO win over Tito Ortiz and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by decision in his first fight since leaving the UFC. With that, it appears the betting public likes him to defeat Paul as the YouTuber is the betting underdog after opening up as a betting favorite a few months ago when this fight was rumored.

Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Jake Paul +100 (1/1)

Anderson Silva -130 (10/13) The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2). (odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/VSMxDuVeUb — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2022

Paul-Silva Odds:

Jake Paul +100 (opened -180)

Anderson Silva -130 (opened +150)

With Paul being +100, a $100 bet would net you $100 if you think he wins, compared to the opening line where you would’ve needed to wager $180 to win $100. If you like the Silva side, you need to bet $130 to win $100 while on the opening line, a $100 bet would’ve won you $150 if he won.

It also isn’t the first time that Paul is an underdog as he was the betting underdog for his fight against Tommy Fury before that fight was called off.

Jake Paul (5-0) is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December which served as a rematch after he edged out a split decision win in August. Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. this year but both fights never came to fruition. In his boxing career, Paul also holds a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut.

Anderson Silva (3-1 boxing, 34-11, and one No Contest MMA) has transitioned into boxing following his release from the UFC. Silva lost his pro boxing debut in 1998 and then picked up his first win in 2005 before focusing on MMA. After ending his MMA career, he scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and then knocked out Tito Ortiz last September.

Who would you bet on Jake Paul or Anderson Silva?