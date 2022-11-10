Joanna Jedrzejczyk admits she’s thinking about “one last dance” for fans: “I was not prepared to say goodbye”

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

The Polish fighter has been out of the octagon since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first encounter over two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. The back-and-forth contest saw Zhang win by decision but, could’ve easily gone either way.

The rematch was much more one-sided. At UFC 275 in June, ‘Magnum’ dominated the former champion, scoring a second-round knockout. The defeat was a devastating one and was her third loss in her last four fights. Following the fight, Jedrzejczyk retired and received an incredible ovation from fans.

Since that time, the former champion has kept herself busy. Jedrzejczyk has been spotted at various UFC events and has admitted that she’s hoping to get involved in management. As it turns out, that job might have to wait.

At UFC 281 media day earlier today, Joanna Jedrzejczyk discussed the possibility of one more fight. The former champion admitted that it is on her mind, as she revealed she truly wasn’t ready to walk away. She also opined that fans weren’t ready to see her go either.

“Sometimes, I do feel I should give one more fight,” stated Jedrzejczyk at UFC 281 media day. “I should do the last dance for fans because we had no time. I was not prepared, and they were not prepared to say goodbye. So, like I said, it was the best camp in my fighting career. The last camp was the best camp, and I was in such good shape.”

This is far from the first time that Joanna Jedrzejczyk has discussed a return. To this point, she’s seemed content, however, based on her comments today, she might be changing her mind about a comeback.

