UFC star questions why Francis Ngannou turned down Jake Paul fight offer

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025
Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou side-by-side

One emerging UFC contender is baffled after Francis Ngannou declined a boxing match against Jake Paul.

In the midst of a civil suit against Gervonta “Tank” Davis alleging battery and kidnapping, Paul and Most Valuable Promotions is moving on from the planned boxing attraction. Paul’s team reportedly explored several options, including a showdown with Ngannou.

Ngannou responded by saying it was “disrespectful” to be offered a replacement fight when “The Problem Child” was planning to face a significantly smaller opponent in “Tank.” Paul fired back at “The Predator,” saying the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was afraid of being exposed if they shared the ring.

Taking to his YouTube channel, top welterweight Joaquin Buckley admitted he’s a bit puzzled that Ngannou dismissed the opportunity to fight Paul (via MMAJunkie).

“Out of all those people, the last person I would expect to say no was Francis Ngannou,” Buckley said on his YouTube channel. “That is crazy. At the end of the day, this sport is all about getting money. We all prize fighters. When Francis Ngannou said ‘I don’t want to get disrespected,’ the best way to make somebody respect you is when you put your fist on their chin and knock them out – and you get money for it! And you get paid for it!

“I’m talking about how much money do you make and get when you ain’t worrying about the money no more. So he must be making some good bread because I can’t see it. I can’t understand it. Because if you boxers and you fighters are really tired of Jake Paul f*cking up boxing, then get his ass somebody.”

Ngannou and Paul were initially chummy when “The Problem Child” supported “The Predator’s” decision to leave UFC while being the heavyweight champion. Things between the two went south when Ngannou backed Nate Diaz over Paul in their boxing match back in 2023.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

