Charles Oliveira once again teases BMF title fight against Max Holloway

By Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025
Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway

UFC veteran Charles Oliveira has once again teased a BMF championship showdown against Max Holloway.

In his most recent outing at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira submitted Mateusz Gamrot to get back in the win column in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It was a monumental moment for ‘Do Bronx’ as he returned to winning ways in the wake of his devastating knockout loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria.

Moving forward, Oliveira himself knows that he perhaps has one more run left in him if he wants to mount another title challenge. In his post-fight call-out, he made it known that he is interested in squaring off with Max Holloway for the BMF title. As we know, Holloway also got finished by Ilia Topuria.

During an appearance at a local event, Oliveira reiterated that he wants to square off with Holloway in his next fight.

 

Oliveira plans for Holloway BMF title fight

Oliveira was asked whether or not he’s going to have UFC gold around his waist once again.

“Man, I’m working on it. That’s my dream again. I think I’ll have the opportunity to fight for the BMF title now, and if I get past Max [Holloway], I think I’ll be the next title challenger again.”

Do you believe that we are going to see this fight go down? If it does happen, who are you backing to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Charles Oliveira Max Holloway UFC

