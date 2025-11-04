Francis Ngannou “was so confused” by Jake Paul’s fight offer: “Don’t disrespect me like that”

Francis Ngannou recently weighed in on some recent reports centred on him potentially taking on a fight with Jake Paul in less than two weeks’ time.

Gervonta Davis was initially slated to fight Paul and while not formally out, Tank Davis may not make it to the ring for the planned November 14th bout after a recent round of allegations centred on domestic violence came out regarding Davis. Some loose reports regarding possible Davis replacements mentioned former Paul foe Nate Diaz, Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia, and Ngannou himself.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the lineal MMA heavyweight champion was asked if there was any possibility he would step up in the place of Tank Davis to fight Jake Paul on a Netflix card in less than two weeks, Ngannou said,

“No, there’s no such thing happening. Basically; how can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? Like I mean Gervonta Davis is a fantastic boxer and he is a one shot knockout artist but come on. Like the weight difference and everything, it makes no sense. Gervonta Davis you count; you say ok, the size difference can level off but at this point for me, it make no sense.”

Francis Ngannou when a Jake Paul bout was offered to him: “don’t disrespect me like that”

Francis Ngannou was also asked if Jake Paul‘s team formally reached out to him regarding an opportunity to clash with ‘The Problem Child’ this month, Ngannou stated,