UFC commentator reveals approach to calling Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 10, 2025
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Jon Anik doesn’t feel the change from calling UFC fights to boxing will be drastic.

Anik has been the UFC’s play-by-play man for several years. He has called some of the biggest fights in MMA, but he’ll be in for quite the task when serving as a commentator for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on Saturday. It’s a big moment for Anik, as Alvarez vs. “Bud” is the biggest boxing match in recent memory.

Anik has been in key situations before and has passed with flying colors. During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, the UFC play-by-play ace said he won’t be a stripped down version of himself when he calls Alvarez vs. Crawford.

“Stylistically, as a commentator, it’s just going to be more toward the old-school boxing fan,” Anik said. “I don’t want to cut myself down and be suggesting that I’m just a meat-and-potatoes guy, but I’m diving into the f*cking preparation of these athletes. I’m not trying to pull off some amazing one-liner (on the broadcast) that’s going to get Tik-Tok’d to hell.”

Anik will be joined by Max Kellerman and International Boxing Hall of Famer Andre Ward at the commentary desk. While one might think the pressure could get to Anik, the veteran commentator reminded those concerned that he’s been in similar situations before.

“Certainly I understand there’s a responsibility to, at times, cater to a wider audience,” Anik said. “I was charged with that 14 years ago when the UFC signed with FOX, when the UFC signed with ESPN seven years ago – not dumbing it down, necessarily, but … I’m just going to do my thing.”

Betting odds currently have Alvarez as a slight favorite over the undefeated “Bud” Crawford, who is making a substantial jump up in weight. Crawford is challenging for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

