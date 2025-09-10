Khabib Nurmagomedov has an ‘asterisk’ on legendary UFC career, says Joe Rogan

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 10, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov during UFC press conference

Joe Rogan believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov should’ve had one loss on his pro MMA record.

There is no doubting the accomplishments Nurmagomedov made throughout his prizefighting career. He dominated the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. He also captured UFC gold along the way, and retired with an undefeated record of 29-0.

But should that record have an asterisk? Joe Rogan thinks so, and he explained why during a recent edition of the “JRE Fight Companion” (via MMAJunkie).

“I think that’s the one guy that should have beat him,” Rogan said during the most recent episode of “JRE Fight Companion.” “If you look at the record, Khabib’s got an undefeated record, (but) there’s an asterisk. That asterisk is Gleison Tibau. That was a very f*cking close fight that I thought Khabib lost, but it was early in Khabib’s career. You know, it was before he won the title.”

Nurmagomedov’s clash with Tibau took place back in 2012. “The Eagle” won the bout via unanimous decision, but some felt that Tibau should’ve had his hand raised. It was a highly competitive fight, but Nurmagomedov would go on to dominate the 155-pound division.

Regardless of how one feels about the Tibau fight, Nurmagomedov’s legacy hasn’t taken a hit and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweights to step inside the Octagon. Nowadays, the UFC legend is focused on coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, who is looking to capture his second major title when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight gold at UFC 322.

Nurmagomedov has said that once his current crop of fighters are ready to retire, he will step away from coaching and focus fully on family life. Until that day arrives, expect him to be with Javier Mendez Octagon-side shouting instructions to the likes of Makhachev.

Related

Jean Silva UFC celebration

Noche UFC headliner Jean Silva names middleweight contender who he can't stand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 10, 2025
Jean Silva and Diego Lopes
Jean Silva

Noche UFC main eventers nearly got into a hotel brawl, claims Jean Silva

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2025

According to Jean Silva, his team and Diego Lopes’ team nearly collided in a brawl at the Noche UFC fighter hotel this week.

Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Bryce Mitchell challenges Ilia Topuria to a flat Earth debate in staggering rant

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2025

Bryce Mitchell has challenged former foe Ilia Topuria to a flat Earth debate in a staggering rant on social media.

Dominick Cruz
Demetrious Johnson

Dominick Cruz reveals gift he received from Dana White for short notice Demetrious Johnson fight

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2025

Dominick Cruz has revealed that he received a gift from Dana White in order to agree to a short notice fight against Demetrious Johnson.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili honored "to be training with the GOAT" Demetrious Johnson

Dylan Bowker - September 9, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Demetrious Johnson are two fighters with exemplary legacies in MMA, with the two prolific fighters getting in work together recently. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion posted evidence of this on his Instagram page, and Dvalishvili captioned the post by expressing how honored he felt to be working with a martial artist he referred to as the GOAT.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson answers a question during a Q+A at the Toronto International Film Festival

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson explains shocking weight loss just weeks after filming 'The Smashing Machine'

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025
Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

Jon Jones plans to show Dana White 'how serious' he is about fighting at White House event

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2025

Jon Jones plans to do whatever is necessary to prove to Dana White he is serious about fighting at the White House event.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 318, opposite Freire and Losene Keita speaking backstage at the UFC Paris weigh-in
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

VIDEO | UFC Paris star Losene Keita pleads with Patricio 'Pitbull' to fight at catchweight after botched weight cut

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

UFC featherweight debutant Losene Keita failed to persuade Patricio ‘Pitbull’ to fight at a catchweight after missing weight ahead of UFC Paris.

Diego Lopes
Jean Silva

Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva's bet ahead of Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2025

Diego Lopes says he won’t be accepting Jean Siva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC.

Dominick Cruz commentates cageside during a UFC event at the Apex
UFC

Dominick Cruz makes stunning claim that the UFC rankings are based on money, not merit

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz claims the promotion’s current rankings system isn’t dictated by achievement inside the Octagon.