Khabib Nurmagomedov has an ‘asterisk’ on legendary UFC career, says Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov should’ve had one loss on his pro MMA record.

There is no doubting the accomplishments Nurmagomedov made throughout his prizefighting career. He dominated the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. He also captured UFC gold along the way, and retired with an undefeated record of 29-0.

But should that record have an asterisk? Joe Rogan thinks so, and he explained why during a recent edition of the “JRE Fight Companion” (via MMAJunkie).

“I think that’s the one guy that should have beat him,” Rogan said during the most recent episode of “JRE Fight Companion.” “If you look at the record, Khabib’s got an undefeated record, (but) there’s an asterisk. That asterisk is Gleison Tibau. That was a very f*cking close fight that I thought Khabib lost, but it was early in Khabib’s career. You know, it was before he won the title.”

Nurmagomedov’s clash with Tibau took place back in 2012. “The Eagle” won the bout via unanimous decision, but some felt that Tibau should’ve had his hand raised. It was a highly competitive fight, but Nurmagomedov would go on to dominate the 155-pound division.

Regardless of how one feels about the Tibau fight, Nurmagomedov’s legacy hasn’t taken a hit and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweights to step inside the Octagon. Nowadays, the UFC legend is focused on coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, who is looking to capture his second major title when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight gold at UFC 322.

Nurmagomedov has said that once his current crop of fighters are ready to retire, he will step away from coaching and focus fully on family life. Until that day arrives, expect him to be with Javier Mendez Octagon-side shouting instructions to the likes of Makhachev.