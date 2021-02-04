Tyson Fury shares thoughts on why Conor McGregor lost at UFC 257

Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury has shared his thoughts on why Conor McGregor came up short against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

After being stopped by a volley of strikes in the second round of his UFC 257 fight with Poirier, McGregor was quick to blame his prolonged stretches of inactivity for his performance.

“You know, its hard to overcome inactivity,” McGregor said in his post-fight interview with commentator Jon Anil. Especially over long periods of time. His leg kicks were good. That low calf kick was very good. My leg was dead and then I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. I mean its inactivity and that is it. Dustin is some fighter though. If you don’t put in the time in here (Octagon), you’re going to get cold in here. I have to dust it off and come back and that’s what I will do.”

Fury, who has endured some lengthy layoffs himself, agrees that inactivity was likely a big factor in the McGregor’s loss to Poirier.

“[McGregor’s] bang on right,” Fury told Gareth A. Davies (via The Mac Life). “Conor McGregor fought in 2016, then he had two years out and then he fought Khabib [Nurmagomedov in 2018]. Then he had another two years out, and then he fought [Donald] Cerrone [in January 2020]. Then he had another year out, and then he fought this guy, Poirier.

“So inactivity kills the cat, no doubt about it.”

Fury then shed some light on the kinds of problems fighters can run into when they don’t compete regularly.

“You lose your timing, you lose your distance, you lose it all,” Fury explained. “You lose it all, it’s all gotta be gained back within camps and within fighting.

“If you had three fights on the bounce after you’d never been in the ring for three years, in the third one you’d be ten times better than the first. I’ve always known it. Because I’m a boxing historian I’ve always known about the inactivity.”

What do you think of these comments from Tyson Fury? Do you think Conor McGregor would benefit from a busier scheduled of competition?