Tyson Fury listed as betting favorite in Deontay Wilder rematch

The betting odds for the upcoming heavyweight boxing rematch between rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder list Fury as a slight favorite.

The odds for Fury vs. Wilder 2 were actually released earlier this year but they were updated after Wilder knocked out Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perhaps surprisingly, Fury is still a slight betting favorite to beat Wilder despite his brutal KO win over Ortiz this weekend. The rivals are expected to meet in a highly-anticipated rematch in February 2020.

Check out the current Fury vs. Wilder 2 odds from the online sportsbook William Hill (h/t Jed I. Goodman).

Current Wilder/Fury 2 line:

Wilder +110

Heavyweight boxing title fight odds

Tyson Fury -137

Deontay Wilder +110

The current betting odds list Fury as a -137 betting favorite. That means that a $137 bet on Fury would win you $100. Wilder, meanwhile, is a +110 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $110.

Fury and Wilder fought in December 2018 to a split draw in one of the most memorable heavyweight title fights of all time. Fury won the majority of the rounds, but a late knockdown by Wilder that saw Fury somehow rise from the dead turned the fight into a draw in the view of the three ringside judges.

Since the first fight, Fury has picked up wins over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, while Wilder has defeated Ortiz and Dominic Breazeale. A rematch between the two rivals is the only fight that makes sense for either guy at this point.

The odds are sure to swing back-and-forth over the next few months until the fight, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wilder eventually become the betting favorite. But for now, Fury is the man the sportsbook favor to win the rematch.

