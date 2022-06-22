Tommy Fury confirms he’s fighting Jake Paul on August 6th at MSG: “The fight is on”

It seems that Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will fight in August after all.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘TNT’ were set to square off in a pay-per-view headliner last December. However, weeks before the matchup was set to go down, Fury pulled out citing a broken rib. In turn, Paul faced Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their fight from August 2021.

The 25-year-old viciously knocked out ‘The Chosen One’ in their rematch. Paul then decided to take some time off from the boxing ring. With that being said, he’s recently announced he will return in August at Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of the return, Jake Paul has been linked to many matchups. Names such as Mike Tyson, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, and more have been rumored for fights with the YouTuber. However, it seems that a re-booking with Tommy Fury is now on the books for August.

Earlier today, Jake Paul blasted Tommy Fury on social media for allegedly turning down the fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that they had given the Brit everything he had asked for, but he still wouldn’t sign. He later uploaded a video blasting Fury for the same points once again.

However, according to Tommy Fury, the fight is now on. In response to the video that Jake Paul uploaded, the cruiserweight stated that the matchup is now on for August. Fury also stated the YouTuber has finally agreed to random drug testing for their pay-per-view slugfest.

The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk – who needs who 😂 https://t.co/bt6CL24HNh — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) June 22, 2022

